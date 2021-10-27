Urbana’s Gloria Theatre closed for new restrooms, other renovations

The nonprofit GrandWorks Foundation, which has operated the 107-year-old building located at 216 S. Main St. since 2014, has continued to show new and classic films and renovations have been ongoing even after being shutdown in 2020.

“I remember almost eight years ago when we first purchased the Gloria how many people thought we could never make it work. Here we are, almost eight years later, after weathering several challenges, and with the outpouring of support and prayers from across the community, Gloria has made her way all the way back and now has an even brighter future. This grand ole’ gal is doing her part to achieve our mission to reach, restore and revive the community,” said GrandWorks board member Jill Lillibridge.

