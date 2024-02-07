Urbana Mercy Health Pharmacy to be moved, expand, include oncology services

The expanded pharmacy is the first part in plans to increase the Urbana community’s access to oncology services this year. The services include six infusion chairs, a private infusion suite and a medical oncology practice with four exam rooms.

“It is extremely exciting to see progress happening in the McAuley space and know we are taking necessary steps to fill a major gap in our community to offer cancer care close to home for our residents of Champaign County,” said Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health – Urbana.

The updated pharmacy will feature United States Pharmacopeia — a guide to standards in pharmaceutics — compliant clean rooms required in order to bring oncology services to the Urbana hospital. The rooms will allow the pharmacy to make compounds — custom medications to fit the unique needs of patients — prior to a need, reducing the burden on nurses to compound medications at a patient’s bedside.

“It all adds up to a great service enhancement for our patients and associates,” said Josh Walker, director of pharmacy for the Mercy Health – Springfield market. “This advance compounding will improve patient safety and nurse efficiency. The additional space will also allow the pharmacy to organize, prepare, and plan for the challenges we are facing in healthcare today, such as medication shortages.”

The construction is expected to finish later this year. While it is ongoing, the pharmacy will continue services in its current space.