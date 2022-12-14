Urbana man struck, killed after fall into street

An Urbana man was struck and killed Tuesday night after he was struck by a pickup truck when he lost his balance and fell from the curb into the street.
Jack Rufus, 53, was identified as the crash victim in a release from Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell.
Rufus and his sister were walking west along the sidewalk and curb area on the north side of the street around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of Scioto Street when he fell into the roadway. He was struck by a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Shaun Johnson of St. Paris, who was slowing to turn into a driveway when Rufus fell in front of his pickup and was struck and run over, the release stated.
“Witnesses informed police that Rufus had been observed walking unsteadily and had lost his balance prior to eventually falling into the street, where he was struck,” Lingrell said.
Rufus was taken to Mercy Health-Urbana, where he was pronounced deceased.
About the Author