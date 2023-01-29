Urban Light sells Springfield building to nonprofit, moves office

In 1997, Urban Light acquired the South Yellow Springs Street building. With the help of dozens of volunteers and donated materials, the former apartment building was renovated. After completion, Urban Light established its Christian Service and Resource Center.

Ministry co-founder Judy Williams oversaw a nutrition ministry that included a food pantry and free hot meals provided in partnership with local churches. The building also served as the headquarters for The Sonshine Clubs, Adopt-A-Block, the ministry’s Christian Cross Cultural Fellowship, and Williams’ radio broadcast program.

In the early 2000s, having outgrown the Yellow Springs building, Urban Light purchased the church building at 424 S. Fountain Ave. to house its offices and many outreaches, eventually including fatherhood programs. Other ministries also shared the building.

“As more and more of our programs are now delivered offsite and online, the Yellow Springs Street building became an unnecessary expense,” said Williams of the reason for the sale.

Urban Light will hold a dedication ceremony at its new location today at 2:30 p.m. at Commerce Pointe.