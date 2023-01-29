Urban Light sells Springfield building to nonprofit, moves office

Urban Light Ministries has announced the sale of its office on South Yellow Springs Street in Springfield to another local nonprofit, The Conscious Connect CDC, continuing a legacy of serving the community from that location since 1997.
Urban Light’s offices are now located in downtown Springfield inside the Commerce Pointe office building at 20 S. Limestone St., Suite 231.
“We are delighted that a growing nonprofit organization will now call 513-515 S. Yellow Springs St. home as they serve the neighborhood, city and region,” said Eli Williams, Urban Light founder and president.
Funding for the property acquisition was provided to The Conscious Connect CDC by the Crabill Family Foundation, Patton Family Fund and the Hanosek Family Fund.
“It’s an honor for us to take on the torch from Urban Light Ministries to ensure that this building will remain a community staple for the next 30 years,” said Karlos L. Marshall, co-founder of The Conscious Connect CDC. “The facility will be transformed into a collaborative co-working space for southside entrepreneurs and community leaders.”
In 1997, Urban Light acquired the South Yellow Springs Street building. With the help of dozens of volunteers and donated materials, the former apartment building was renovated. After completion, Urban Light established its Christian Service and Resource Center.
Ministry co-founder Judy Williams oversaw a nutrition ministry that included a food pantry and free hot meals provided in partnership with local churches. The building also served as the headquarters for The Sonshine Clubs, Adopt-A-Block, the ministry’s Christian Cross Cultural Fellowship, and Williams’ radio broadcast program.
In the early 2000s, having outgrown the Yellow Springs building, Urban Light purchased the church building at 424 S. Fountain Ave. to house its offices and many outreaches, eventually including fatherhood programs. Other ministries also shared the building.
“As more and more of our programs are now delivered offsite and online, the Yellow Springs Street building became an unnecessary expense,” said Williams of the reason for the sale.
Urban Light will hold a dedication ceremony at its new location today at 2:30 p.m. at Commerce Pointe.
About the Author