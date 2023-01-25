BreakingNews
Winter storm: Up to 6 inches of snow expected
Snow emergencies issued throughout region. What do the levels mean?

Snow emergencies were issued after a winter storm brought snow and high winds that made travel treacherous.

Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Level 1

CLARK COUNTY: Level 1

GREENE COUNTY: Level 1

MIAMI COUNTY:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Level 1

PREBLE COUNTY: Level 1

WARREN COUNTY: Sheriff Larry Sims does not declare snow emergencies

ExploreRELATED: Warren County sheriff explains why no snow emergency declared

There are three levels of snow emergency in Ohio:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has a phone line to find out whether a snow emergency was issued in the county: 937-496-7669. Do not call the regional dispatch center to check on road conditions.

“Residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary trips during the storm to give road crews room to work,” the Sheriff Rob Streck previously stated in a release.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

