United Way’s Springfield Unity Fund ready to help groups that serve immigrants

“The outpouring of support demonstrates the value our donors placed on helping to identify and fill the immediate needs and gaps in resources faced by Haitian residents in Springfield,” United Way Executive Director Kerry Pedraza said.

According to the guidelines, in the first phase organizations may request up to $7,500 in funds and must include reasons for the amount. Additional funds may be requested in phase two.

The United Way continues to serve the broad range of the community, having allocated over $700,000 to 33 nonprofit organizations in the current fiscal year, Pedraza said previously. Those funded groups provide physical and mental health resources (Rocking Horse Center, WellSpring, Mercy Reach and Mercy Med Assist, Autumn Trails Stable and Pregnancy Resource Center) crisis services (Project Woman, Second Harvest Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul) education and financial stability programs (Career Connect Ed, Neighborhood Housing Partnership, TAC – The Abilities Connection, Covenant Freedom School, and numerous Preschool and Early Education Programs).

The fund was created in response to an influx of 12,000-15,000 Haitian immigrants, which has strained schools, healthcare and other resources, gaining national attention. The city was thrust into the national spotlight in September, becoming fodder for the immigration debate.

The unity fund will support local nonprofits that are working to identify and meet the needs of Haitian residents in Springfield. The donations “will be distributed with urgency as we unite to eliminate the strain on Springfield’s social services and maintain community stability by investing in the well-being of its Haitian families,” according to United Way.