United Way starts Springfield Unity Fund as donors seek to help Haitians, others

“The Springfield Unity Fund will allow people across the nation to quickly and effectively provide targeted support to our Haitian families, as we work together to ensure our neighbors feel welcomed, supported and empowered to thrive,” said Kerry Lee Pedraza, executive director of United Way. “United Way is and always has been committed to bringing together individuals, organizations and resources to foster a stronger, more unified community.”

The United Way continues to serve the entire range of the community, having allocated over $700,000 to 33 nonprofit organizations, Pedraza said. Those funded groups provide physical and mental health resources (Rocking Horse Center, WellSpring, Mercy Reach and Mercy Med Assist, Autumn Trails Stable and Pregnancy Resource Center) crisis services (Project Woman, Second Harvest Food Bank and St. Vincent dePaul) education and financial stability programs (Career Connect Ed, Neighborhood Housing Partnership, TAC – The Abilities Connection, Covenant Freedom School, and numerous Preschool and Early Education Programs).

“The daily work of these agencies is indicative of the commitment to create a better, stronger community,” she said. “The establishment of the Springfield Unity Fund will allow some of these organizations and others organizations to increase the work that they do as a result of the influx of our immigrant population.”

Springfield’s influx of 12,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants in recent years has strained some local school, healthcare and government resources and created national attention, much of it negative. However, Pedraza said, the response from many community members has “been one of open arms, with many eager to support their Haitian neighbors.”

The Springfield Unity Fund will support local nonprofits that are helping to identify and fill the immediate needs in resources for Haitian residents.

“These donations will be distributed with urgency as we unite to eliminate the strain on Springfield’s social services and maintain community stability by investing in the well-being of its Haitian families,” Pedraza said.

Explore Springfield mayor adds temporary emergency powers to address safety issues

United Way brings together community resources to address critical needs through initiatives that support access to services for diverse populations such as pre-K education, English language courses, driving instruction and more.

“The Haitian community, which has recently garnered significant attention in Springfield, is no exception,” Pedraza said.

There are multiple ways to give to the fund, at www.uwccmc.org/donate or at https://givebutter.com/SpringfieldUnityFund or by texting the word “unityfund” to 53-555.