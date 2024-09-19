Springfield mayor adds temporary emergency powers to address safety issues

“To swiftly acquire resources needed to address potential threats, the city is temporarily suspending standard purchasing and contracting procedures,” a city statement said. “This will enable departments to respond more efficiently to emerging risks, including civil unrest, cyber threats, and potential acts of violence.”

City officials said the proclamation will stay in effect until the city determines risks to public safety have subsided. They said it could be modified depending on changing circumstances.

“Ensuring the safety of Springfield’s residents is our top priority,” Rue said. “We are addressing these threats with the seriousness they warrant and are taking immediate steps to ensure the security of both our community and our employees. Our commitment to preventing harm is unwavering.”

Rue talked earlier this week about the strain the city is already under, as police and other staff have responded to dozens of hoax threats. Those came shortly after the city was thrust into the national spotlight when unsupported claims that Haitian immigrants were eating pets went viral, amplified by the Donald Trump-JD Vance Republican presidential ticket.

Rue said Tuesday that if presidential candidates Kamala Harris or Donald Trump were to plan a visit, “It would be an extreme strain on our resources.”

At a rally Wednesday in New York, Trump said he would come to Springfield “in the next two weeks.”

Rue said he has no doubt that Springfield will stand together amid ongoing safety challenges.

“I encourage everyone to look out for one another with care and compassion as we work to keep our community safe and strong,” Rue said.

Springfield city hall also introduced new security measures in response to threats.

Springfield deputy director of public safety Jason Via said at a Wednesday morning Haitian Coalition meeting that the goal is to keep employees and citizens safe, and he said safety measures are not intended to drive people away. City hall is fully operational and Via said he encourages appointments when possible.

The city has been inundated with phone calls and voicemails, but will continue serving citizens, Via said.

The building has been the target of bomb threats, leading to evacuations to allow law enforcement to clear it. Other places, like many schools in the city, other government offices and hospitals have also received threats.