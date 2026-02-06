United Senior Services suspends meals, activities at New Carlisle location

A woman walks her dog into United Senior Services on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in New Carlisle. This location suspended meals and activities due to low attendance. JOSEPH COOKE / STAFF

1 hour ago
United Senior Services has suspended meals and activities at their New Carlisle location because of low attendance, but will continue running other programs out of the building.

“Lake Avenue Apartments has been a great partner for many years and suspending these programs was a difficult but fiscally responsible decision,” said former CEO Maureen Fagans, who recently retired. Her role has been taken over by Stephen Massey.

“As a new director of USS, I look forward to being able to step in and make the connections necessary to foster conversation, dialogue and collaboration moving forward as time goes on,” Massey said.

The New Carlisle location, also known as Lake Avenue Apartments at 1216 W. Lake Ave., will continue to offer Meals on Wheels delivery, in-home care (case management, homemaker, personal and respite care), home safety projects and transportation for medical appointments in the building and in the community, according to Fagans.

A USS Outreach Coordinator will continue rotating to that location on a regular basis for information and referral services.

“We recognize that New Carlisle has a large older adult population and remain committed to the community,” Fagans said.

Massey said USS has the intention to engage with New Carlisle administrators to identify a solution for the future.

The main USS location is at 125 W. Main St. in downtown Springfield, with hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The two satellite locations are at 7571 Dayton-Springfield Road in Enon, with hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11200 Gerlaugh Road in Bethel Twp., with hours from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

USS offers more than 30 programs and services to more than 4,900 members and 4,000 clients in Clark County that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living.

For more information or to see monthly calendars, visit ussohio.org.

