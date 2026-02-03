Wittenberg promotes campus safety director to chief of police

“Lee has been serving with professionalism, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the safety and well‑being of our campus community,” said Mary Beth Walter, chief human resources officer and associate vice president for administration. “Throughout his tenure, he has demonstrated leadership, sound judgment, and a collaborative approach to the safety and security of our campus community.”

In his current role, McCartney oversees patrol operations, emergency response planning, Clery Act compliance and community engagement initiatives.

As director and chief of police, McCartney will lead the division with the ongoing development of officers and oversight of dispatch, and the management of daily shift operations and motor pool functions. He will report directly to Michael DeWees, the new vice president of finance and administration.

“He will continue to strengthen partnerships across campus, expand community‑based policing efforts, and guide strategic initiatives that enhance preparedness and campus safety,” Walter said.

Before coming to Wittenberg, McCartney served as a sergeant and deputy sheriff with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for almost nine years, and as detective and deputy sheriff with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office before retiring in 2014 after 15 years of service.

He has also been a police academy instructor for Edison State Community College since 2004 and a training instructor for the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio since 2011.

McCartney serves on Wittenberg’s Emergency Management planning team, Clark County’s Rescue Task Force and Clark County’s Communications team.