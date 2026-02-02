United Senior Services names Stephen Massey as new CEO

“He is widely recognized for designing and leading trauma-informed programs, building strong community partnerships, and mentoring professionals across social service systems in Clark County and throughout Ohio,” board members stated.

Massey currently serves as Director of the Trauma Recovery Center in Springfield and is the founder and CEO of Awakenings, LLC, a community-based organization focused on recovery, inclusion and youth empowerment.

Arlin “Par” Tolliver, president of the USS Board of Directors, said the board’s confident Massey will be a “strong, thoughtful and supportive leader” for the organization and staff.

“Throughout the search process, Stephen consistently stood out for his depth of leadership experience, his collaborative approach, and his genuine commitment to people and community,” he said. “He brings a deep understanding of relationships and the real-world challenges people face, and his values align closely with our mission of supporting older adults in living active, independent, and connected lives.”

Massey succeeds Fagans, who has served as CEO since 2013. Under her leadership, USS expanded programs and facilities, strengthened community partnerships and enhanced services for thousands of older adults in Clark County.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve United Senior Services and to build on the strong foundation created by the staff, volunteers, and leaders who came before me,” Massey said. “USS exists because people care deeply about older adults and their families, and my role is to support that work, listen well, and help remove barriers so our team can continue making a real difference in people’s lives.”

In addition to his professional roles, Massey serves on multiple local and state boards and commissions, including the Minority Health Work Group for the Ohio Governor’s Office, the Ohio MLK Jr. Holiday Commission, Recovery Ohio Boards and Commissions, the Clark County Criminal Justice Council and the Board of Commissioners for the Metropolitan Housing Authority. He is also a founding member of the National Association of Trauma Recovery Centers Steering Committee.

Massey holds a Master of Science in professional counseling and coaching, a Bachelor of Science in business administration and an associate degree in social work. He’s currently a doctoral candidate in behavioral health and counseling.

USS has served Clark County for more than 50 years to provide wellness, transportation, in-home support, social services and opportunities for thousands of older adults each year. It offers more than 30 programs and services to more than 4,900 members and 4,000 clients that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living. For more information, visit ussohio.org.