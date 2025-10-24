United Senior Services executive director to retire by end of January

United Senior Services (USS) Executive Director and CEO Maureen Fagans will retire Jan. 31, 2026, after serving Clark County for 13 years.
“It is with great anticipation that I formally announced my retirement from United Senior Services,” Fagans said. “Every day has been an honor to be part of this remarkable organization and to work alongside such dedicated colleagues and community partners committed to our mission.”
USS offers more than 30 programs and services to more than 4,900 members and 4,000 clients that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living.
Under Fagans’ leadership, USS has expanded its programs and facilities, strengthened community partnerships and enhanced services for thousands of older adults in Clark County.
“She has been an advocate for active aging and a driving force behind several major community initiatives,” according to the board. “Her tenure has been an unwavering commitment to the well-being of older adults.”
“I am proud of the many successes we’ve accomplished together,” Fagans said. “Working for the benefit of our older citizens has been a humbling and deeply gratifying experience.”
The USS Board of Directors is looking for qualified applicants to fill Fagan’s position, which oversees daily operations, staff management, budgeting, community outreach and working to “advance the agency’s long-term mission and goals.”
“The ideal candidate will provide visionary leadership and strategic direction for the organization, ensuring that USS continues to meet the evolving needs of older adults throughout the county,” according to the board.
Those interested should submit their application materials by email to ussceosearch@gmail.com.
For more information, contact Board President Par Tolliver at 937-624-4294 or apartolliver@sbcglobal.net. To learn more about USS, visit ussohio.org.
