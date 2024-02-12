United Senior Services, Mercy Health to host heart health events

United Senior Services will hold the first Heart Strong event at 2 p.m. at the USS center downtown, 125 W. Main St.

“Heart health is one of the top focus areas in our community when it comes to impacting positive health outcomes, and there’s no better time to focus on these outcomes than Heart Health Month,” said Maureen Fagans, USS executive director. “Along with our partners, we want to provide the tools and resources needed to proactively maintain and monitor your heart health.”

The event will offer blood pressure checks; low sodium snacks and other nutrition resources, such as the USS meal program and Second Harvest Food Bank senior box program; medication reviews by Cedarville University pharmacy students; and educational sessions and resources on building strong cardiovascular health from local healthcare professionals on several topics including contributing factors of hypertension (such as medication compliance, sedentary lifestyle, lack of awareness of increased blood pressure and symptoms of hypertension, etc.) and stroke awareness.

This event is in collaboration with several community partners, including the Clark County Combined Health District, Mercy Health-Springfield, Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Mercy Health – Springfield/Urbana will host a Heart and Vascular Dinner at 5:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Springfield.

The event will include cocktails, dinner, presentations from physicians providing education on heart health and stroke awareness, and testimonials from both stroke and heart attack survivors.

“There are a lot of false assumptions out there when it comes to heart health from who is more at risk to when you’re most likely to experience problems... It’s important to separate fact from fiction because those assumptions can put you at risk without you knowing it,” said Dr. Faiq Akhter. “The bottom line is many heart diseases are serious, but manageable. By doing your research, asking questions, and talking to your doctor about putting together the right plan for you, a healthy heart is well within reach.”

Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased on eventbrite at https://shorturl.at/aoEP2. All proceeds will help fund heart health education and heart disease prevention and awareness events throughout the community.

Mercy Health’s cardiology team has 17 physicians and advanced practice clinicians to help patients prevent, manage, treat, and recovery from heart diseases and conditions. For more information, visit mercy.com.