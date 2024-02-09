Primary election debate set for contested Clark County races

The event will begin with a mix and mingle with the candidates at 5:30, with the debate starting at 6 p.m. There will be another mix and mingle from 7:30 to 8, Lawrence said.

“The mix and mingle is encouraged for people to come in and be able to talk to the candidates one-on-one,” Lawrence said.

Candidates will be asked questions based on submitted ones from the public, Lawrence said. The debate will be moderated by Élise Spriggs, an attorney with experience in government offices.

Absentee ballot applications are available now, and the ballots will be mailed starting Feb. 21. Early voting will take place from Feb. 21 through March 17.

The registration deadline to vote in the March 19 election is Feb. 20.

So far, senate candidate Kyle Koehler, state representative candidates Joshua Day, Robert Fudge and Tyler Scott; county commissioner candidates Charles Patterson and Matt Quesenberry; and sheriff candidate Chris Clark, have registered to attend.

Lawrence said the CTC will have the opportunity to share information about the 1.4-mill permanent improvement levy, which would fund the local cost to build a new school facility. The same levy failed in November.

Four Republicans have filed to run for the county commission seat of Lowell McGlothin, who opted not to run for reelection. New Carlisle council member Bill Lindsey will face off against David Marshall, a teacher at Greenon High School; Matt Quesenberry, a senior construction inspector and Kenton Ridge graduate; and retired Health Commissioner Charlie Patterson.

Longtime Springfield City Commissioner Kevin O’Neill has also filed to run for the seat as a Democrat and in November will face the Republican winner of the four-way primary. O’Neill lost reelection in November to newcomer Tracey Tackett.

One other county commission seat is up next year. Incumbent Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt, a Republican, has filed to run for her current seat unopposed.

Incumbent Sheriff Deborah Burchett will face off against former Clark County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Chris Clark, who Burchett fired last year.

Burchett, a Republican, was elected sheriff in 2016 after defeating 30-year incumbent Democrat Gene Kelly. With her election, she became the first female sheriff in county history and the third female sheriff in Ohio.

Clark has been the Madison Twp. Fire and EMS chief for several years.

The candidate event is free and open to the public. Anyone who wishes to attend should RSVP at bit.ly/spdebate2024 to reserve a seat.

The debate will be livestreamed on Leadership Clark County’s Facebook page and on Springfield’s Channel 5.