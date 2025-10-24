Election 2025: 4 running for 3 seats on Northeastern Local School board

Other people currently on the school board are Jacqueline Gray and Blake Shaffer, whose terms end at the end of 2027, as well as Chris Thompson, whose term expires at the end of this year.

Jeff Collins

Incumbent Collins is a Shawnee High School math teacher who previously worked for Yellow Springs High School as a math teacher and also for Wittenberg University’s Education Department as the director of licensure and assessment.

He is seeking re-election because he wants to continue being a part of the board that’s “made strides in moving our district towards becoming the best school district in Clark County,” he said. “I would like to build on the successes of finalizing our building and athletic facilities and setting high standards for our administration. My background allows me to know how much work it requires to be a teacher and how many extra requirements it takes to be an effective teacher,” he said. “I am good at bridging gaps between differing perspectives. I am able to do what I believe is right without making it personal or emotional.”

If elected, Collins plans to prioritize financial stewardship, ensure accountability within district administration and promote innovative approaches to student education by collaborating with fellow school board members and district leaders to establish goals aligned with those priorities.

“I make decisions that are best for students and families while supporting teachers. I will always do what I believe is right,” he said. Collins has a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and aeronautics and a Master of Education from Antioch University Midwest.

Molly Krauss

Krauss, who was born and raised in Springfield, is the chief operating officer at Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio, was the vice president of ambulatory services at Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital for 11 years, and participated in Leadership Clark County. She is seeking office because of her commitment to making sure students get a high-quality education in a “safe, inclusive and inspiring environment,” Krauss said.

“As a parent, community member and a high-level leader, I want to actively contribute to shaping the future of our schools and supporting the dedicated educators and staff who work tirelessly for our children,” she said.

If elected, her top priorities will be:

To advocate for strategic planning and investment in maintaining, optimizing and expanding facilities to meet current and future needs

To promote programs that enhance academics, support professional development for teachers and staff and implement data-driven strategies to increase the state report card

To increase engagement through transparent communication, encourage parent and community input and build programs that connect families

With her Springfield roots, background in responsible financial management and personal experience as a parent, Krauss said voters should elect her because she’s committed to enhancing the quality of education for all students.

“I understand the importance of transparency, accountability and community involvement,” she said. “My goal is to ensure the district remains a place where students are prepared for a bright future, and I would be honored to serve and represent the community’s best interests.”

Krauss is a 2002 graduate of Kenton Ridge High School, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in advanced imaging from Kettering Health College of Medical Arts and Master of Business Administration from Franklin University.

Katie Krupp

Krupp works at Miami County Educational Service Center as a special education supervisor, and she recently joined the Strategic Planning Committee at Northeastern. She has served as a literacy coach and middle school intervention specialist in Springfield City Schools, as well as a dean and third grade teacher at Pathway School of Discovery. She is seeking office because she wants to serve at the next level in her educational career, has time to dedicate to this position and feels she’s “been called to make a greater impact and support the key initiatives of the district,” Krupp said.

“I have a vision to create a strong partnership between the school district and community in order to ensure our students thrive,” she said. “I will listen to the community and will treat every concern and situation with respect and be clear as to why I made those decisions.”

Since being on the district’s Strategic Planning Committee, Krupp said they received many suggestions from the community and would focus on the areas they feel are the biggest priorities.

Those priorities include:

Offering more academic programs by working with the course planning committee and taking suggestions from the community

Creating more opportunities for community involvement and decision making by narrowing down suggestions and working to implement them

Building a bridge between the two schools to create positive relationships by developing more activities that bring them together such as a spring or fall festival.

Krupp attended Mount St. Joseph University before transferring to Wright State University. She earned a master’s degree from Walden University and holds several licenses, including professional principal, professional intervention specialist (K-12), professional elementary and professional administrative specialist.

“I want voters to know I have spent my adult life in the role of serving students, teachers and the community in which I work and live. I am committed to continuing these acts of service as a Northeastern school board member,” she said.

Jeff Yinger

Yinger, current board president, is employed with the city of Springfield, a trustee at Maplewood Church of the Nazarene, a band parent-president at Northeastern High School, coach and announcer. He has associate degrees in water and wastewater technology.

He is seeking re-election because he is dedicated to the district and wants to continue the hard work he and other board members have started.

“I want to continue to deliver good educational opportunities for our children and their families,” he said. “I will continue to advocate for our children and teachers while making sure that the precious dollars of our district are spent wisely.”

If elected, Yinger’s priorities will be to advance educational opportunities for special needs students and make sure they offer challenging courses to ready all kids for the future, school finances and making sure every penny counts without having to go to residents for additional monies, and enhance and improve communication with parents, students and the community.

“I love our district, our kids and our staff. I firmly believe we have the best of the best here at Northeastern Local, and I count it a privilege to be your voice,” he said.