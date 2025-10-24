Springfield Foundation starts new Jim Scoby memorial scholarship for HS athletes

James Edward (Jim) Scoby, who was born and raised in Springfield, had a love of sports starting at a young age, according to his obituary.

He played Little League baseball and pee-wee football before he “found his calling” in high school on the Wildcats’ basketball team at Springfield South High School, according to his obituary.

After graduating in 1974, Scoby continued his basketball career at Anderson University, traveled to South America with Athletes in Action, and served with Youth With a Mission in China, Canada and Spain.

Scoby later became a teacher and coach at Springfield City Schools, his obituary reads.

He helped coach the Springfield South Basketball team in 1980, served as an assistant coach for the University of Dayton Flyers in the late 1980s, helped the Wittenberg men’s basketball team to the NCAA Division III National Tournament in 1989-90, and founded Hoops Unlimited, a basketball program for inner-city youth, in 1991.

He later co-hosted Springfield Sports Scene on WBLY and WULM, Sports Roundtable and Tiger Sports Network, was the color analyst for GWOC football and basketball on WONE sports radio, and served as a broadcaster for ESPN.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

“Jim touched the lives of thousands of students during his 40+ years of service,” according to his obituary. “Jim made a lasting impact on the lives of so many people through his dedication to his family, faith, and community, and his passion for coaching ... Jim’s legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the lessons he taught, and the love he shared with all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Scoby’s children were Dustin and Brett Stewart and Allison Sebastinas, according to the obituary.

Donations can be made at the foundation, designated for the Jim Scoby Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund, online at www.springfieldfoundation.org/donate/donate.html or mailed to the Springfield Foundation at 333 N Limestone St, Ste. 201, Springfield, OH 45503.

The Springfield Foundation has over 150 scholarship funds. For more information, visit www.springfieldfoundation.org.