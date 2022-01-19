Unique bourbon raffle to benefit Springfield Arts Council

The three prizes include a two-night stay in the Bourbon Manor Bed and Breakfast in Bardstown, Kentucky, along with tours of several top distilleries; closer to home is a premium bourbon-tasting for eight at the world-renowned Century Bar in Dayton hosted by owner Joe Head; and five bottles of specially-selected premium bourbon with whisky glasses.

Tickets will be on sale through 6:30 on Thursday and the winners will be drawn at a private event at COhatch that evening and a video will be posted right after the drawing with the announcement.

Stephenson said the sales have already brought in $10,000 to $12,000, which will go toward various SAC programs. To purchase tickets, call the SAC office at 937-324-2712 or contact any SAC board member.

Stephenson is hopeful the wine tasting event will return this fall and that the bourbon may become a part of that or as a raffle.

“Not everyone likes wine and not everyone likes bourbon, so it’s a possibility. We hope people will support this,” he said.

For more information, go to the SAC website at www.springfieldartscouncil.org.