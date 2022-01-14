Hamburger icon
‘Jeopardy!’ Notebook: On Day 32, Dayton native ties record for most consecutive wins

Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion.
Amy Schneider, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion.

What to Know
By , Dayton
Updated 51 minutes ago

Dayton native Amy Schneider scored another “Jeopardy!” milestone Jan. 13 tying James Holzhauer’s 2019 record for the most consecutive wins. Her 32-day total stands at $1,101,600.

In the interview segment, host Ken Jennings asked Schneider what she planned to do with her big winnings.

“Going to Ireland,” she said. “Both of my parents are half-Irish and half-German. The Irish part is a lot more fun so that is what I grew up with a lot more. I remember being in bars on St. Patrick’s Day when I was 6.”

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, in which she correctly answered both Daily Doubles, Schneider led with $28,800, a $17,600 lead over her nearest competitor.

In Final Jeopardy!, the clue in the category of The Words of Victor Hugo: “This object ‘Is the ultimate expression of law and its name is vengeance; it is not neutral, nor does it allow us to remain neutral.” In her first correct Final Jeopardy! response of the week, Schneider answered guillotine, referenced in Hugo’s “Les Misérables.” She wagered $4,000, raising her total to $32,800 for the episode.

“Exactly as many wins as one of the scariest ‘Jeopardy!’ champions of them all, James Holzhauer,” Jennings noted. “She’s scary herself on that buzzer.”

Tune in tomorrow to see if the Chaminade-Julienne graduate makes history again.

She can be seen on “Jeopardy!” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

