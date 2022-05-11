BreakingNews
Two people hospitalized following Springfield shooting
Two people hospitalized following Springfield shooting

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
20 minutes ago

A man and a woman were hospitalized after both were shot in Springfield Tuesday night.

The Springfield Police Division was called to the 1000 block of Tibbetts Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on a report of a person being hit by gun fire, according to an incident report.

Police found two injured people on scene: a woman with a single gunshot wound to the left ankle and a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, the police report said.

Both people were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries and later taken to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment, according to the incident report.

ExploreTwo girls seriously hurt, dog killed after being struck by SUV in Clark County

Their conditions are unclear, but the hospital network confirmed that both people were still listed as patients as of Wednesday.

No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting, according to police.

About the Author

Sydney Dawes

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

