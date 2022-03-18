2 men killed in Clark County crash identified; awaiting family notification before release

Authorities have identified two of three men killed in a crash last Saturday near Springfield, but are waiting for family to be notified before releasing the names, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Four people in all died and two were critically injured in the two-vehicle crash that happened around 11:40 p.m. March 12.
The three men killed whose names are not released were all in a white Mercedes-Benz heading south on Middle Urbana Road that was engulfed after colliding with a Mini Cooper traveling west on Ohio 334, according to the patrol’s Springfield Post.
The three men in the Mercedes suffered significant burns.
Troopers are working with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to identify the final man. That process has taken some time due to the extent of the fire-induced injuries suffered by them and the damage to the vehicle they were in, said Sgt. Jon Payer of the Springfield Post.
Payer said it is unclear as to when they would be able to release the identities of the men. He said for two of them, it depends on how long it takes to notify their family members. They are still working to identify the third man and they have had to rely on forensics for all three due to the injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but Payer said that the Mercedes ran a red light and crashed into the Mini Cooper.
David Griffin, 50, of Enon, a passenger in the Mini Cooper, died at the scene, the patrol said. Hope Griffin, 43, of Enon, who was driving the Mini Cooper, and a boy also riding in the car were flown by two medical helicopters to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
Griffin was still in critical condition Friday afternoon, and the juvenile has since been released, according to the patrol.
