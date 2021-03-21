Two injured after three-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Enon

Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on East Main Street near Enon-Xenia Road this afternoon. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash or the extent of any injuries is unknown. A man and a woman who were on the motorcycle were transported to the hospital. The occupant of the vehicle involved was not transported, officers on the scene said.
Our photographer on the scene reported that traffic is moving through the area, but the road is closed.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash.