Two incumbents lead in Bethel Township race

Both incumbents were leading in the race for two open seats on Bethel Twp.’s Board of Trustees.
Nancy Brown, who has held the trustee seat for 20 years, and Dan Minton, who has been a trustee for eight years, faced a challenge from attorney Christopher Leapley, who has not held a trustee seat in the past.
Minton was leading with 37% of the vote, followed by Brown’s 36.88% of the vote. Leapley had 26.12% of the vote, according to the Clark County Board of Elections as of Tuesday night.
Election officials are still counting votes as polls closed in Clark County at 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Twp. has three trustees who make decisions in regard to roads, waste disposal, emergency services, police protection, parks and revenue derived from property taxes.
Leapley is a lifelong resident of the township and said that he wanted to bring new ideas and leadership to the board of trustees.
“Bethel Township has been well-served by a number of long-serving Trustees, but I believe it is time to get new faces and new ideas in place,” he said.
The attorney holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton, as well as a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University.
He faced two longtime incumbents, including Brown, who said she was seeking another term to continue spending limited resources wisely, working with other political bodies to share benefits and seeking grant funding.
She said that her 20 years of experience has made her well suited for that role.
“I believe the knowledge and experience I have gained during this time enhanced my ability to fulfill the responsibilities of the office, and I look forward to continuing to serve in this position for another term,” Brown previously told the Springfield News-Sun.
Her fellow trustee Minton said that if re-elected, he would continue his support of the fire and EMS department, “ensuring up-to-date equipment to serve the community and keeping close communication with the Sheriff’s office.”
He is a graduate of Tecumseh High School. Aside from his role as a trustee, Minton also serves on the Local Emergency Planning Committee Clark County.
