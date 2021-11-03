Two incumbents lead in Bethel Township race

Leapley is a lifelong resident of the township and said that he wanted to bring new ideas and leadership to the board of trustees.

“Bethel Township has been well-served by a number of long-serving Trustees, but I believe it is time to get new faces and new ideas in place,” he said.

The attorney holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton, as well as a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University.

He faced two longtime incumbents, including Brown, who said she was seeking another term to continue spending limited resources wisely, working with other political bodies to share benefits and seeking grant funding.

She said that her 20 years of experience has made her well suited for that role.

“I believe the knowledge and experience I have gained during this time enhanced my ability to fulfill the responsibilities of the office, and I look forward to continuing to serve in this position for another term,” Brown previously told the Springfield News-Sun.

Her fellow trustee Minton said that if re-elected, he would continue his support of the fire and EMS department, “ensuring up-to-date equipment to serve the community and keeping close communication with the Sheriff’s office.”

He is a graduate of Tecumseh High School. Aside from his role as a trustee, Minton also serves on the Local Emergency Planning Committee Clark County.