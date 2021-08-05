Two events combine for CommonsFest on Friday

COVID-19 safety measures prevented the Business Expo’s normal February slot in 2021 and MarketFest in 2020. The GSP team chose to just move the Expo to a different season and location, and with MarketFest a larger-scale version of the Farmers Market, traditionally done on a weeknight, it was mixing the best of both worlds. Considering monthly First Friday events can draw up to 400 people downtown it was an obvious night choice.

“Combining it gives both sides a new audience and gives the people in the community who wouldn’t normally go to one of these a chance to experience something new, and they paired very nicely for First Friday,” said John Kelly, GSP downtown events coordinator. “First Friday already has an audience, a large group.”

National Road Commons Park will be filled with about 45 businesses and Farmers Market vendors, split almost evenly. Small and large businesses from all over the community will present what they do and offer. MarketFest vendors will have a variety of goods available.

There will also be five food trucks including Young’s Jersey Dairy, Rudy’s Smokehouse, Thank God It’s Fryday, Southside Squeeze and Tortilla Street Food, and a beer garden with Mother Stewart’s products. Live entertainment will include performances by solo artist Kate Tucker and emerging artist Anna Marie Music from Dayton.

Kelly said CommonsFest will also build awareness of the park, which some people may pass by but may not realize what’s there.

Explore Springfield to begin building out retail spaces at downtown parking garage

The event will be in the open air, but anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is suggested to stay at home. Parking will be available at the Park at 99 parking garage and the lot across the street.

Other downtown businesses will have specials, activities and live entertainment for the evening part of First Friday.

With successful recent downtown events including the rooftop fireworks watch party and shark week celebration in July, Kelly said to expect similar events and themes for future First Fridays with the goal of making downtown vibrant. A special DORA Dog Days of Summer will be next on Aug. 26.

“With each event we keep adding or putting a new spin on it. We had new people come to those events who had never come downtown before and we want to continue that,” he said.

HOW TO GO

What: CommonsFest

Where: National Road Commons Park, 21 Fisher St., Springfield

When: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOhioCVB