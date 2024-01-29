Two Clark County roads to have reduced speed limits due to safety concerns

Clark County Engineer Johnathan Burr said during a county commission meeting that in order to change these speed limits, both the Ohio Department of Transportation and the county sheriff have to concur with the engineer’s calculation.

Chief Deputy Engineer Paul DeButy said that Sheriff Deborah Burchett has concurred with the engineer’s office’s findings.

“It’s looking like it’ll go through, especially since the commissioners passed it,” DeButy said.

According to state law, if the speed limit is not listed on a state route, it is automatically deemed 55 mph unless it is determined a different speed limit would be more reasonable or safer.

DeButy said that there is a curve on Spangler Road south of Lower Valley Pike that has had a lot of car accidents, and it makes sense to slow drivers down before they get to 600 feet south of Lower Valley Pike to Main Street in Bethel Twp. He said once drivers reach New Carlisle Road, the speed reduces to 40 mph, so this will be the extension of an existing speed zone.

The planned upgrades to Spangler Road include widening the shoulders, relocating fixed objects such as utility poles next to the road, and adding rumble strips, edge lines and improved lighting at intersections.

Officials conducted a safety study in 2020 that resulted in a 178-page report used to seek funds for changes. It determined that the road was the third-highest ranked for rural crashes in the county, noting utility poles within 3 to 5 feet of the road and curved segments that contributed to 21% of the crashes vs. a statewide average of 5%.

The project, which will cost about $6.2 million, will elevate the road out of the 100-year flood plain, too, addressing a frequent concern by residents in the area.

The funds will come from $1 million in ARPA money directed from Clark County commissioners, plus Ohio Department of Transportation funds that will total about $3 million and roughly $900,000 in local money. The County Engineers Association of Ohio is also supporting the work.

The part of the road in question on Penny Pike is between State Route 41 and about half a mile north of State Route 41 in German Twp.

DeButy said the engineer’s office has heard from several concerned residents regarding people speeding near the entrance to Northwestern Local School District schools. He said they studied all the way up to Dredge Road, but found that only the first half mile of the road warranted a reduction.

New speed limit signs will be added to these roads within a couple of weeks, weather permitting, DeButy said.

The engineer’s office has also recently helped a couple townships conduct speed studies, resulting in a speed reduction on one in German Twp. Fox Hollow Road between State Route 40 and Upper Valley Pike is now 35 mph.

DeButy said the office is now studying portions of Sylvan Shores Drive in Harmony Twp., potentially reducing the limit to 35 mph from U.S. 40 to the I-70 overpass and to 25 mph further north from the I-70 overpass to Old Columbus Road.