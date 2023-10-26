Halloween: Big Trick-or-treat events today, Saturday in Clark and Champaign counties

Several local trick-or-treat and related Halloween events will be held in Clark and Champaign counties through early next week.
Trick-or-treat for Clark County, including in Springfield, New Carlisle and Enon, will be held on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Other events include:
Clark County
- The sixth annual downtown Springfield trick-or-treat will be held tonight, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and costumes are encouraged. There will be merchants, community organizations and nonprofits passing out candy; costumed characters; the Sanderson Sisters from the Halloween classic movie “Hocus Pocus,” will pose for photos in front of Sip & Dipity; D.J. Chill will spin music next to Charlo’s Provisions and Eaters; the Sonie’s School of Dance zombies will lead zombie dances; and magicians will do a variety of tricks for the first time at the event.
- Wittenberg University Athletics will host a trick-or-treat event for kids on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Steemer, the university’s indoor practice facility inside the Health, Wellness & Athletics Complex, 250 Bill Edwards Drive. The event is open to children in elementary school and younger in the Springfield area, and it will include activities such as costume contests, face painting, games, student organizations, departments and others will be passing out candy, and prizes will be awarded for the best family costume, the best individual costume, the best duo costume and the best Tiger costume. To register, visit https://wittenberg.jotform.com/232706319549058.
Champaign County
- Let the Ghoul Times Roll will be held on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Urbana. Presented by the Monument Square District, there will be food trucks, kids games, trunk or treat, a scavenger hunt, spooky alley walks and more.
- Urbana Brewing Co., 35 Monument Square, will host a Booze and Brews Halloween Bash on Friday starting at 7 p.m. There will be fun for the whole family, music, drinks, costume contests with prizes and more.
- Champaign County Farmers Market trick or treat will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 127 E. Market St. in Urbana.
- Trails and Treats will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park with bounce houses, candy, food trucks, a DJ and prizes.
- A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Conover, will host trunk or treat on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. with costumes, food, candy and more.
- Champaign County Animal Welfare League will host Puppy Boo-Looza on Saturday at 3858 State Route 56 in Mechanicsburg. There will be puppy adoptions at 3 p.m. with over 40 puppies looking for homes and an approved application is required to adopt; and a trunk or treat at 4 p.m. There will also be games, raffles, prizes, inflatable obstacle course and axe throwing, costume contest for pets and people, food, snacks and more. The public is welcome.
- The second annual Haunt in the Village will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at Christiansburg Community Park.
- A Pet Parade will be held on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woodland Golf Club, 4900 Swisher Road in Cable. The contest is free to enter, and there will be prizes for best costume, pet costume and decorated car. The parade starts at 6 p.m. There will be a chili bar for $15 for adults and $5 for kids.
- Mechanicsburg Public Library will host a Halloween party on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with games and crafts for all ages.
About the Author