Halloween: Big Trick-or-treat events today, Saturday in Clark and Champaign counties

Several local trick-or-treat and related Halloween events will be held in Clark and Champaign counties through early next week.

Trick-or-treat for Clark County, including in Springfield, New Carlisle and Enon, will be held on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Other events include:

Clark County

The sixth annual downtown Springfield trick-or-treat will be held tonight, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free and costumes are encouraged. There will be merchants, community organizations and nonprofits passing out candy; costumed characters; the Sanderson Sisters from the Halloween classic movie “Hocus Pocus,” will pose for photos in front of Sip & Dipity; D.J. Chill will spin music next to Charlo’s Provisions and Eaters; the Sonie’s School of Dance zombies will lead zombie dances; and magicians will do a variety of tricks for the first time at the event.

Wittenberg University Athletics will host a trick-or-treat event for kids on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Steemer, the university's indoor practice facility inside the Health, Wellness & Athletics Complex, 250 Bill Edwards Drive. The event is open to children in elementary school and younger in the Springfield area, and it will include activities such as costume contests, face painting, games, student organizations, departments and others will be passing out candy, and prizes will be awarded for the best family costume, the best individual costume, the best duo costume and the best Tiger costume. To register, visit https://wittenberg.jotform.com/232706319549058.

Champaign County