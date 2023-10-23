Downtown Springfield Trick or Treat event draws more interest from businesses

Springfield will become the center for Halloween activities on Friday evening with one of its fastest-growing fall events, the sixth annual Downtown Trick or Treat.

The downtown core block will have merchants, community organizations and nonprofits gathered to pass out candy and create a memorable experience for kids and families, 6-8 p.m. The event is free and costumes are encouraged.

Visitors will also find costumed characters; the Sanderson Sisters from the Halloween classic movie “Hocus Pocus,” will pose for photos in front of Sip & Dipity; D.J. Chill will spin music next to Charlo’s Provisions and Eaters; the Sonie’s School of Dance zombies will lead zombie dances; and magicians will do a variety of tricks for the first time at the event.

Tracey Tackett, owner of Sip & Dipity and event organizer, is proud of Downtown Trick or Treat’s growth in this small time, doubling the number of businesses that wanted to participated as it began before downtown was built up to where it now is and making visitors aware of the businesses.

More than 100 local businesses and organizations will participate, and even individuals have donated candy to be passed out. Tackett said she had business owners asking as early as spring if they could reserve their space again.

“We’re building on a tradition, connecting people who are enjoying our community who may not have the opportunity to come down. It’s not just parents, everyone can enjoy a night out,” said Tackett.

Even safety organizations such as local police, sheriff and fire divisions are recognizing the event through helping out. Tackett said Downtown Trick or Treat is welcome to more inclusiveness and diversity as the area’s population grows.

While aimed at kids and families, one of the most satisfying responses came from an adult community member who Tackett said was blown away and thankful for doing it.

“We’re building new traditions and setting up something for the next generations of kids to have,” she said.

Visitors and motorists should be aware of road closures, 5-8:30 p.m. Friday during Downtown Trick or Treat. The City of Springfield will close Fountain Avenue from Columbia Street to the railroad tracks; High Street from Center Street to Fountain Avenue; Main Street from Limestone Street to Fountain Avenue.

For more information on Downtown Trick or Treat, go to www.facebook.com/Sipanddipitypaintbar. Businesses that would like to participate or anyone who wants to donate candy can contact Tackett at info@sipanddipity.com.