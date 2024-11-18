Triad scores high in early literacy, graduation, low on progress on state report cards

“The district as a whole trained on and used the OIP 5-step process last school year. I believe that led to growth in 14 of the 20 assessments. The 5-step process focuses on data driven decision making, differentiation and intentional data conversations in team meetings,” said Superintendent Vickie Maruniak.

Triad increased from last year’s scores in several areas, including the highest five-year grad rate in the county at 98.5% (compared to 95.4%), from 43.9% to 48.6% in gap closing, from 71.3% to 82.3% in early literacy, from 97.3% to 97.8% in graduation, and from 25 to 68.5% in college-career ready. They stayed the same in performance index with a 80.7%.

As for decreases, Triad’s four-year graduation rate fell from 98.5% to 97.3%.

“This is a reflection of the fact that we have small class sizes. One student not graduating or taking an extra year will make a dramatic difference in the scores,” Maruniak said.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s “high-level” data report for each school district’s report card includes 16 different metrics related to test score performance, year-over-year progress, early literacy and other factors. Triad’s report card this year showed improvement on eight of those markers, no change on five measures, and declines on nine three of them.

Maruniak said they will continue to work on growing in all aspects of what they do as a whole.

“The report card is just one piece of data. There are hundreds of indicators showing all of the great things happening in each district. The report is just one small piece of that,” she said.