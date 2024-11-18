Triad scores high in early literacy, graduation, low on progress on state report cards

Triad Local Schools has served the area for several decades, after the combining of six local schools. FILE

Triad Local Schools has served the area for several decades, after the combining of six local schools. FILE
News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Triad Local Schools scored one of the highest ratings in early literacy and graduation, but the lowest on progress on the state report card.

The district scored 3.5 stars overall, 4 in achievement, 2 in progress and 5 in graduation, all the same as last year. The district increased its gap closing and early literacy scores from 3 to 4 stars.

ExploreSchool report cards: How Clark, Champaign schools performed in 2023-24

“The district as a whole trained on and used the OIP 5-step process last school year. I believe that led to growth in 14 of the 20 assessments. The 5-step process focuses on data driven decision making, differentiation and intentional data conversations in team meetings,” said Superintendent Vickie Maruniak.

Triad increased from last year’s scores in several areas, including the highest five-year grad rate in the county at 98.5% (compared to 95.4%), from 43.9% to 48.6% in gap closing, from 71.3% to 82.3% in early literacy, from 97.3% to 97.8% in graduation, and from 25 to 68.5% in college-career ready. They stayed the same in performance index with a 80.7%.

As for decreases, Triad’s four-year graduation rate fell from 98.5% to 97.3%.

ExploreHit-and-run driver who strikes, kills Xenia man gets 4 years in prison

“This is a reflection of the fact that we have small class sizes. One student not graduating or taking an extra year will make a dramatic difference in the scores,” Maruniak said.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s “high-level” data report for each school district’s report card includes 16 different metrics related to test score performance, year-over-year progress, early literacy and other factors. Triad’s report card this year showed improvement on eight of those markers, no change on five measures, and declines on nine three of them.

Maruniak said they will continue to work on growing in all aspects of what they do as a whole.

“The report card is just one piece of data. There are hundreds of indicators showing all of the great things happening in each district. The report is just one small piece of that,” she said.

In Other News
1
Springfield Mercy Health aims to increase lung cancer awareness, reduce...
2
Northwestern schools see some declines, score high in graduation on...
3
Champaign YMCA to host open house for expanded childcare wing
4
From fear to celebration, Springfield reacts to Trump election...
5
Forecasters looking at snow potential for next week

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.