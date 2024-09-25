Tough Enough to Wear Pink horse show, cancer fundraiser returns to Springfield

“It’s an open show,” said Kay Tracy, TETWP chairperson. “We have many breeds come here. They aren’t chasing points; they are here for a good time and a good cause.”

Tracy said past TETWP shows have raised upwards of $830,000 for the Ohio Health Foundation, including $63,000 at the 2023 show.

All proceeds are used for cancer care and patient assistance with at least 50 percent slated specifically for breast cancer patients.

“Once (the funds are) donated, there are no administration fees of any kind,” Tracy said. “Every penny goes to patients.”

Tracy said many exhibitors compete at TETWP because it is an open show with professional carded judges that helps them prepare for the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus next month.

“What we see every year are exhibitors from all levels,” said Kathy Lloyd, Champions Center event coordinator. “4-H to world champions are here competing and enjoying the atmosphere.”

The TETWP Horse Show is dedicated in memory of Chip Jackson, who devoted his life to building the event. A majority of the staff are volunteers.

The show will feature numerous vendors and raffles, a silent auction through noon on Sunday, and a live auction on Saturday with higher value items including a hat from Shorty’s Hattery.

Proceeds from the sale of the hat go to a predetermined person in the horse industry who is currently battling cancer or is newly in remission.

Lloyd said she has seen the hat sell for as high as $10,000.

Saturday also features a wine and cookie party, Durango Olympic Youth Games, hillbilly roulette and Sloppy Showmanship.

“Saturday is like a ‘party night,’ ” Tracy said. “These guys have been showing horses hard for three days and it’s a time to relax before moving into an emotional Sunday.”

Sunday’s schedule includes a memorial walk/trot class and a survivor’s walk/trot class.

“The memorial class is usually the largest class at the show,” Tracy said.

Lloyd said the Champions Center is honored and grateful to host the TETWP Horse Show again this year, and the local economic impact from the event is significant.

“Hotels are generally full, restaurants stay busy, the campground is full,” she said. “It’s a huge impact for four days.”

Lloyd said the TETWP Horse Show is “a wonderful place to come see all of the goodness in our community” even for those not involved directly with the equine industry.

“It’s a competitive environment, yet everyone is so gracious with each other,” she said. “It’s a gem of a weekend for your family and friends to come and enjoy an environment that is nothing but good.”

“These exhibitors come in as a family,” added Tracy. “Once they have been here, they enjoy it so much, we get many of the same people. They mark their calendars for the Pink Show.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear pink. More information is available online at: https://tetwphs.com/