THIS WEEKEND: Rush of local summer activities continue

As noted on the Art Council’s website, the group’s music has been featured on network television programming, international film soundtracks, national advertising campaigns, and as part of an eclectic group of artists on a Gospel/Jazz compilation project released by Capitol/EMI Records.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted during intermission.

To learn more, visit www.springfieldartscouncil.org

This event is sponsored by Real Estate; Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital/ Breast Center; Reliant Restoration; and Link-Hellmuth Insurance.

TchotchkePalooza at the Hartman Rock Garden

The Hartman Rock Garden will be hosting its annual TchotchkePalooza this Saturday.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1905 Russell Ave in Springfield.

TchotchkePalooza is a time each year that the garden is filled with Ben Hartman’s beloved figurines, including historical figures like boxer Joe Louis and actress Mae West, and fictional characters like Felix the Cat, the Lone Ranger, or the Little Old Lady Who Lived in a Shoe.

Guides and volunteers will be onsite during the day to give short tours and to answer questions.

Admission is free. Donations are encouraged.

For more information, visit http://hartmanrocks.org/.

Explore Summer Tour Series in Springfield resets this week

Champion City Food Truck Rally

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company will be hosting the Champion City Food Truck Rally this Saturday.

The rally will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at 102 W. Columbia St. in Springfield.

Participating food trucks will include Hunger Paynes, Poppy’s Smoke House, Yummy GyroPurely Sweet Bakery, Purely Sweet Bakery, and other local favorites.

As noted on the event’s Facebook page, “Don’t forget, Downtown Springfield is a DORA district so you can pop in for a bite, grab a beer explore the Champion City and come back by for some free live music.”

For those with food truck or vendor that are interested in participating in the Champion City Food Truck Rallies, send an email to theyellowcabfoodtruckrally@gmail.com.

Christmas in July at the New Carlisle Farmers Market

The New Carlisle Farmers Market will be hosting their Christmas in July event as the first of four Night Markets this Saturday.

The event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. in front of the CVS at 201 S. Main St. in New Carlisle.

Four local food trucks will be at the event: Freddies Franks and Burgers, Mom Andrasik’s Hungarian Cabbie Rolls, Wholly Smokes BBQ, and Spicey Rooster.

All regular market vendors will be at the event.

Christmas in July special events will include an Elf on the Shelf contest, self picture booth, holiday inflatables provided by the New Carlisle Christmas Parade, Santa Claus, and the kickoff of the USMS Toys 4 Tots drive.

For more information, visit the New Carlisle Farmers Market page on Facebook.

Explore Panda Express looking at Springfield as possible location for new restaurant

Summer Arts Festival 2021: Brass Tracks Band

The Springfield Arts Council’s Summer Arts Festival presents the Brass Tracks Band this Saturday.

The performance will be from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Veterans Park Amphitheater, located at 250 Cliff Park Rd. in Springfield.

Brass Tracks Band is an eight-piece horn band from Southwest Ohio, playing rock ‘n’ roll, R & B, and funk. The band will pay tribute to hits from bands like Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears, Chicago, Tower of Power and many others.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted at intermission.

To learn more, visit www.springfieldartscouncil.org.

This event is sponsored by McGregor Metalworking Companies; Heidelberg Distributing Company; Theresa Hartley; Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital/ Breast Center; Reliant Restoration; and Link-Hellmuth Insurance.