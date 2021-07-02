This weekend: Fireworks, music, farmers markets and more

The event begins at the west terrace with live music, and food and beverages from the Los Mariachis Mexican restaurant. This will be followed by a live performance by the Parrots of the Caribbean.

This is an admission-free outdoor event with donations accepted at intermission. Food and drinks are available for purchase. For details, visit http://www.springfieldartscouncil.org/

Free bleacher seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved seating is available in the loft or pit. Both reserved seating options cost $15.

Call 937-324-2712 to make reservations or visit the website at http://www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.

Griffin House, a Springfield native, performs at the festival tonight.

Fireworks viewing party

Visit Greater Springfield, in partnership with National Trails Parks and Recreation, hosts a viewing party for the Buck Creek Boom fireworks in downtown Springfield on Saturday.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at 99 N. Fountain Ave., fireworks to start about 10.

DJ Chill will provide music through the end of the fireworks show. Local food trucks will be on site adjacent to the National Road Commons, and KONA Ice will be providing sweet concessions. DORA specials will also be available.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks from the top floor of the garage.

For more information, visit the Visit Greater Springfield page on Facebook.

More fireworks

New Carlisle hosts its annual Fourth of July fireworks on Saturday at Haddix Field, 434 N. Main St. The celebration begins at 9 p.m. and lasts for about 90 minutes.

Enon VFW Post 8437 is putting on a community celebration beginning with a historical presentation at 7 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks follow when it’s dark enough.

Indian Lake Beach Spectacular and Fireworks show is on for 10 p.m. Saturday at 13156 OH-235 in Lakeview in Logan County.

In Urbana, the Grimes Flying Lab Foundation hosts a Fourth of July celebration at Grimes Field on Sunday. Beginning at 4 p.m., if weather permits, the Grimes Flying Lab Aircraft will fly as usual to start the event. The Shiffely Road Bandperforms at 7. The celebration takes place at 1636 N. Main St..

Family Value Week at Young’s Dairy

Continuing through this weekend, Young’s Dairy will be holding its weeklong family special in honor of the Fourth.

The Family Value special extends through July 5.

A special Family Value wristband allows access to all activities on the farm. Udders & Putters miniature golf, batting cages, driving range, Wagon Ride on the Farm, Moovers & Shakers, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, and Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral are all accessible with a purchase of a Family Value wristband.

Each wristband is valid all day on the date it is purchased. Wristbands are $16 for ages 12 and older, and $10 for ages 11 and younger. They can be purchased at Udders & Putters.

Young’s Dairy will be open during regular hours through the holiday.

Explore Cedarville speller eliminated from National Spelling Bee amid tech glitches

Springfield Farmers Market

The Springfield Farmers Market will be open Saturday at 117 S Fountain Ave.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon adjacent to the Heritage center on North Market Place.

Local vendors will be offering fresh, local vegetables, meats, dairy products and baked goods.

The Springfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning through September.

Explore Wittenberg will host high school basketball exhibition games with shot clock in effect

Champaign Cruisers 4th of July Car Show

The Champaign Cruisers 23rd Firecracker Car, Truck and Bike show is Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1300 N. Main St. in Urbana.

The event includes a charity car show, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, and awards. Food will be available.

The gate opens at 7 a.m. and registration closes at 1:30 p.m. Masks are to be worn at the registration table. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Registration is $10 for participants. Spectators can attend for free. To register, call John Leffel at 937-925-6212 or Walt Wolfkill at 937-284-3928.

Explore Springfield driver holds off NASCAR hall of famer to win Dayton 100

July Market

The Village Market holds its July Market day Saturday along S Chillicothe St in South Charleston from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors will be selling fresh produce, homemade crafts, and more.

To register as a vendor, call 806-304-1504. To learn more about the event, visit the Village Market page on Facebook.

Explore Bridgewater developer looking to build 258 more homes in Springfield

Urbana Antique Show & Flea Market

The Urbana Antique Show & Flea Market will be open Saturday and Sunday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 384 Park Ave. Admission is $2.

For those interesting in selling at the event as a vendor, inside spaces run from $35 to $73, outside spaces are $30, and shelters are $35.

To register for a space, call 937-788-2058.