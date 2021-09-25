This weekend: Chili cook-off, farmers markets and coffee and cars

Downtown stores will be open with additional vendors along the street.

No pets are allowed.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with the Hoopla Parade with the Antioch Shriners and their miniature vehicles kicking off at noon.

Springfield Farmers Market

The last day of the 2021 season for the Springfield Farmers Market will be this Saturday.

The market will take place at 117 S. Fountain Ave from 9 a.m. to noon adjacent to the Heritage Center on North Market Place.

Local vendors will be offering fresh, local vegetables, meats, dairy products and baked goods.

The Springfield Farmers Market opens every year on Saturday mornings, June through September.

For more information, visit the Springfield Farmers Market page on Facebook.

Champaign County Farmers Market

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The market will be at E. Market Street in Urbana.

Items sold will include locally grown fresh produce, homemade merchandise, and baked goods.

The market will be open every Saturday through the end of October.

For more information about the market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Cars and Coffee: Springfield

There will be a meet and greet for local car lovers at the 99 Parking Garage in Springfield.

The event will be from from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 99 N. Fountain Ave.

The event is free and hosted by the Cars and Coffee Springfield group.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.