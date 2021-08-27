This Weekend: Bluegrass music, farmers markets and more

Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chairs for seating. Seating area will be limited to provide safe social distancing for all.

The cost is $5 per person. Alcohol is not permitted.

Registration is required. To do so, visit the event’s Facebook page, or call 937-882-6000 for more information.

Springfield Farmers Market

The Springfield Farmers Market will be open Saturday at 117 S. Fountain Ave.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon adjacent to the Heritage center on North Market Place.

Local vendors will be offering fresh, local vegetables, meats, dairy products and baked goods.

The Springfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning through September.

Champaign County Farmers Market

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The market will be at E. Market Street in Urbana.

Items sold will include locally grown fresh produce, homemade merchandise, and baked goods.

For more information about the market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Pay It Forward Kids’ Fall Sale

The Pay It Forward Kids’ Fall Sale takes place Saturday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon at 384 Park Ave. in Urbana.

This sale is a marketplace for gently used kids’ clothing, toys, and gear along with maternity items and junior size clothes. Over 50 individual sellers will be selling merchandise.

All prices are in whole dollar amounts. All proceeds from the sale help run the sale and are distributed to different organizations or families to help support the children in Champaign County.

Cash and card are both accepted forms of payment. Checks not accepted.

A $1 donation at the door per attendee is appreciated.

Masks are encouraged while shopping.

14th Annual Car Show at Culp Lake

The 14th Annual Car Show at Culp Lake takes place Sunday.

The event opens in the morning for registration at 9 a.m. at 1830 E. Home Rd. in Springfield. Onsite registration will be available until noon.

Event registered cars will be judged at 1 p.m., with trophies and prizes being given at 3:30 p.m. Door prizes, goodie bags, food trucks, and more will be included in the event.

The cost is $10 per entry for judging.

For more information, call Steve Culp at 937-399-0085, or send an email to culp@roadrunner.com.

Visit the website at http://www.culplake.com/.