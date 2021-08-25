Volleyball: Northeastern seeking third straight OHC North Division title

“She’s a great leader,” Shore said. “The girls know they can look to her for leadership on and off the court.”

Northeastern also returns two All-OHC North first teamers in twin sisters Samantha and Elizabeth Wiseman. Elizabeth Wiseman, a defensive specialist/right side hitter, led the conference in digs (553) and second in pass points (1,050). Samantha Wiseman, a middle blocker, ranked second in blocks (59) and fifth in the OHC in kills (212).

They also return seniors Carolyn Harrington, Brennan Patterson and Gaby Thaxton, who transferred in from Kenton Ridge. Juniors Reese Donaldson and Paige Hammerle also return from last year’s squad.

“I’m hoping with our seniors and their leadership that we can make it to the end,” Shore said. “I’m extremely lucky to have them. I’m blessed with the talent I’ve been given and I hope we can succeed and make a name for ourselves this year.”

After winning back-to-back titles, the Jets won’t sneak up on anyone in the conference this fall, Shore said. They’ve won 33 straight conference matches heading into this season.

“We’ve got a target on our backs and sometimes that’s a good thing and sometimes it’s a bad thing,” she said.

The Jets also hope to advance deep into the postseason. The first goal, Shore said, is to advance to a district final match.

“We’re obviously tired of losing in the third round,” Shore said. “I think it comes down to doing more down-to-the-wire situations, putting them in situations that’s going to push them when they’re tired, that Game 5 when it’s 24-24 and we still have to play until somebody is two points ahead. We haven’t really had to do that much in the last couple of years.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Samantha Fincham, Kenton Ridge: The junior tallied 143 kills last season, earning All-CBC Kenton Trail Division second team honors.

Madison Grimm, Northeastern: The OHC North Division Player of the Year led the conference in both aces (110) and assists (828) last season.

Leah Jolly, Springfield: The senior ranked third in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 74 blocks a year ago, earning All-GWOC second team honors.

Taylor Lewis, Southeastern: The senior averaged 2.68 assists and 2.44 assists per game for the Trojans, earning All-OHC South Division second team honors. She collected her 1,00th career assist in the Trojans season-opening victory against Shawnee.

Samantha Wiseman and Elizabeth Wiseman, Northeastern: The twin sisters each earned All-OHC North Division second team honors last season. Elizabeth Wiseman led the OHC with 6.36 assists per game, while Samantha Wiseman ranked second in the OHC with 59 blocks.