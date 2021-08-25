Mercy Health announces new practice in Springfield that focuses on OB/GYN services

Mercy Health announced on Tuesday the opening of its newest point of care, a practice located on Vester Avenue in Springfield that will focus on Obstetrics and Gynecology.
The new practice is the result of a partnership with the former OB/GYN, LTD practice that has become part of the Mercy Health ministry.
The new practice will be utilizing the same electronic medical records, share in quality data and have access to a network of primary care providers and other specialists under Mercy, according to a news release from the hospital network.
“Our model of care at Mercy Health has always been centered around the patient,” said Tyler Walters, vice president of operations at Mercy Health Physicians - Springfield.
“I am extremely proud of the robust network of providers, both primary and specialty care, and today, several more providers will be joining our team and further allowing patients in Clark County to receive high-quality, compassionate care, close to home,” Walters added.
Representatives of Mercy Health said in the news release that the new practice allows them to further bridge the gap in community health, specifically by focusing on infant mortality and healthy birth weights as well as specialized expertise in maternal fetal medicine and redefining the laborist model.
“All of which will foster more full-term pregnancies within the greater Springfield community,” the news release stated.
“This new partnership allows us to work together so we can further enhance all aspects of women’s healthcare locally. It’s together where we can ensure that women have access to top quality gynecology care as well as pregnancy care,” said Dr. Shawn Osterholt, who will be at the new practice.