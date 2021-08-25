Mercy Health announces new practice in Springfield that focuses on OB/GYN services

Representatives of Mercy Health said in the news release that the new practice allows them to further bridge the gap in community health, specifically by focusing on infant mortality and healthy birth weights as well as specialized expertise in maternal fetal medicine and redefining the laborist model.

“All of which will foster more full-term pregnancies within the greater Springfield community,” the news release stated.

“This new partnership allows us to work together so we can further enhance all aspects of women’s healthcare locally. It’s together where we can ensure that women have access to top quality gynecology care as well as pregnancy care,” said Dr. Shawn Osterholt, who will be at the new practice.