This week: Gordon Food Service holds jobs event, Clark County County Fair opens, Summer Arts Festival continues

For safety reasons due to the pandemic, the truck will be only providing pre-ordered goods.

To order your items before the event, visit https://thepeachtruck.com/pages/preorder.

Gordon Food Service Onsite Hiring Event

Gordon Food Service will be holding an onsite hiring event at the Springfield distribution center on Wednesday.

The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. at 4980 Gateway Blvd in Springfield.

Attendees can apply, interview, and get a job offer on the spot, as stated on the event’s Facebook page.

Positions available include selector and packer positions, freight handlers, and regional route delivery drivers.

For more information about Gordon Food Service and the company’s hiring events, visit gfsjobfair.com.

Clark County Commission Meeting

The Board of Clark County Commissioners will hold its weekly meeting this Wednesday.

The Board holds its weekly meeting every Wednesday at its first floor conference room 151 at the Springview Government Center, located at 3130 East Main Street in Springfield.

The informal session will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the formal session will start at 10 a.m.

To view the complete agenda, visit https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/agendacenter.

Explore Case number climbs following Camp Chautauqua COVID outbreak

Summer Arts Festival 2021: The Sly Band

The Springfield Arts Council will be presenting The Sly Band this Thursday night.

The performance will be from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Veterans Park Amphitheater, located at 250 Cliff Park Rd in Springfield.

The Sly Band is an 11-member group performing mix of pop, rock, R&B and classic songs. The group is based in Cincinnati and has performed in Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Columbus, Chicago, Washington DC and many other cities. Group members have been signed by record labels, toured with national acts, and featured on MTV.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted at admission.

For more information, visit www.springfieldartscouncil.org.

This event is sponsored by The Abilities Connection (TAC).

Clark County Fair

The Clark County Fair will begin this Friday at 8 a.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

The Fair will run through Friday, July 30, at 4401 S Charleston Pike in Springfield.

Rides, a circus, drag races, animal shows, and more will take place throughout the weeklong fair.

General admission is $6. Individual ride tickets cost $1.50. Weeklong passes and all-day ride bands are also available.

For a full listing of ticket options, visit https://clarkcoag.com/.

For the full agenda of events at the fairgrounds, visit https://clarkcoag.com/2021-clark-county-fair-entertainment-schedule/.