This week: Food truck rally, a new library and more

School is out and summer is in! If you’re looking for something fun to do with the extra time on hand during the week, there’s something for everyone to do on this list.
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Little Free Libraries - Urbana
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for a new Free Little Library.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the Airport Cafe at Grimes Field.
Grimes Field is located at 1636 N Main St. in Urbana.
Tonya McGuire & Chrissy Yoder, Leadership Champaign County graduates from 2019, will lead the ceremony.
For more information, visit the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Thai Tuesday
The Thai1On food truck will be at Scout’s Cafe tonight.
Thai1On will be serving food from 5 to 8 p.m.
Scout’s Cafe is located at 1399 Moorefield Road in Springfield.
Thai1On is a Thai food truck based in the Springfield and Dayton area, serving Asian food favorites on the go.
For more information, visit the Thai1On Facebook page.
‘Yappy Hour’
The National Trail Parks and Recreation District will host “Yappy Hour” today.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Snyder Park Clubhouse, located at 1900 Park St. in Springfield.
Participants who are dog owners may bring their pet to join them for a happy hour in the park to enjoy live music and a cold beverage. Attendees must be 21 years or older.
There will also be local vendors with different information and services.
Admission is free. Pets must remain on a leash.
“Enjoy Summer Fun ... Safely” Webinar
The Community Health Foundation will host an educational webinar on Wednesday.
The webinar will be held on Zoom in a designated call at noon.
This webinar will focus on the topic of summer fun and safety. Panelists from Clark and Champaign counties will share advice and answer questions pertaining to summertime safety, ways for families to stay active, and more.
The cost of webinar admission is free. Registration is required ahead of time.
To register, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8316196110678/WN_VboZ2dIqT4C31aVVMfafIw.
Enon Food Truck Rally
The Enon Food Truck Rally will take place place Wednesday evening.
The rally will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at 341 E. Main St. in Enon.
The food truck rally features different food trucks every Wednesday night, at the same location, at the same time.
For more information, visit the Enon Food Truck Rallies page on Facebook.