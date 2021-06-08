This week: Food truck rally, a new library and more

Tonya McGuire & Chrissy Yoder, Leadership Champaign County graduates from 2019, will lead the ceremony.

For more information, visit the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Thai Tuesday

The Thai1On food truck will be at Scout’s Cafe tonight.

Thai1On will be serving food from 5 to 8 p.m.

Scout’s Cafe is located at 1399 Moorefield Road in Springfield.

Thai1On is a Thai food truck based in the Springfield and Dayton area, serving Asian food favorites on the go.

For more information, visit the Thai1On Facebook page.

‘Yappy Hour’

The National Trail Parks and Recreation District will host “Yappy Hour” today.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Snyder Park Clubhouse, located at 1900 Park St. in Springfield.

Participants who are dog owners may bring their pet to join them for a happy hour in the park to enjoy live music and a cold beverage. Attendees must be 21 years or older.

There will also be local vendors with different information and services.

Admission is free. Pets must remain on a leash.

“Enjoy Summer Fun ... Safely” Webinar

The Community Health Foundation will host an educational webinar on Wednesday.

The webinar will be held on Zoom in a designated call at noon.

This webinar will focus on the topic of summer fun and safety. Panelists from Clark and Champaign counties will share advice and answer questions pertaining to summertime safety, ways for families to stay active, and more.

The cost of webinar admission is free. Registration is required ahead of time.

To register, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8316196110678/WN_VboZ2dIqT4C31aVVMfafIw.

Enon Food Truck Rally

The Enon Food Truck Rally will take place place Wednesday evening.

The rally will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at 341 E. Main St. in Enon.

The food truck rally features different food trucks every Wednesday night, at the same location, at the same time.

For more information, visit the Enon Food Truck Rallies page on Facebook.