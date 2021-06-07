Greater Springfield Partnership launches workforce development program

The Greater Springfield Partnership announced a new workforce development program that aims to develop local talent and fill workplace vacancies.
The program is the result of a partnership with nationally recognized community building expert Quint Studer and his team at Vibrant Community Partners, according to a news release from the partnership.
“Focusing on training and developing Springfield’s local business community accomplishes four big, overarching goals,” said Horton Hobbs, vice president of economic development for the Greater Springfield Partnership.
“One, it keeps the current businesses strong and healthy. Two, it develops talent, which attracts outside businesses and investment. Three, it helps start-ups and entrepreneurs get businesses off the ground. Four, it ultimately creates a thriving community,” he added.
The idea behind the program is to create affordable, convenient training for local companies that’s tailored to the unique needs of Springfield’s business community, the news release said.
The program will seek to close the skill gap in the local workforce. Surveys will be conducted that will look at preexisting training opportunities as well as what types of training are needed the most.
In addition to that, the Greater Springfield Partnership along with its community partners aim to develop a training curriculum following those results.
That includes working with local skills experts to create something specifically catered to the local workforce, the news release said.
There will also be a focus in further developing partnerships within the community with the hopes that it will better connect talent to employers and training opportunities.
“When a community is a great place to live, people will want to move there. When this happens, new companies will follow … which in turn attracts more talent,” Hobbs said.
“Development is keeping the businesses you already have strong and attracting new ones through the creation of a well-trained talent pool. It all happens organically,” he added.