springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark, Champaign school district COVID-19 cases drop to 5

Chris Wallace, a mentor supervisor with Springfield City Schools, gets a COVID-19 vaccine injection. Coronavirus cases at schools in Clark and Champaign counties are under 10. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Chris Wallace, a mentor supervisor with Springfield City Schools, gets a COVID-19 vaccine injection. Coronavirus cases at schools in Clark and Champaign counties are under 10. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 3 hours ago
By Brooke Spurlock

Four Clark County school districts and zero in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

Five student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of May 25-31, a nine-case decrease from the previous week’s total of 14.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Catholic Central: 1 student

Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student

Northeastern: 1 student

Springfield: 2 students

ExploreUnited Senior Services to reopen Springfield location starting next week

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from May 25-31.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top