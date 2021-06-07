Clark, Champaign school district COVID-19 cases drop to 5

Four Clark County school districts and zero in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
Five student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of May 25-31, a nine-case decrease from the previous week’s total of 14.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Catholic Central: 1 student
Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student
Northeastern: 1 student
Springfield: 2 students
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from May 25-31.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.