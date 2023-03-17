Things to do this weekend: Winter market, food truck rally and more

The Lawrenceville Community Church, 3880 Lawrenceville Drive, will have its monthly food pantry from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Each family will receive perishable and non-perishable food items based on family size.

Winter Market

An End of Winter Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday on South Main Street in downtown New Carlisle.

This event was created to put winter items on sale and to showcase local businesses. Nearly every business will be participating, as well as other vendors.

Museum Tour

Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday for tours.

Speech Contest

The 2022 Champion Life Speech Contest will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Gaier Room of the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

Students in grades 7-12 (homeschool included) will present a 5–7-minute speech on a pro-life topic, which can be, but are not limited to, abortion, respect for human life, adoption, fetal development, infanticide, and any personal story.

Prizes are awarded to winners in two categories: junior 7-10 grades and senior 11-12 grades. First place will get $150, second place will get $100, and third place will get $75. The winner of the senior category will advance to the state competition. Participants must bring a physical copy of their speech.

Food Truck Rallies

Champion City Food Truck Rallies will return at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St. The rallies are entering their fourth year in Springfield, and the season will last from March through October. Dinner rallies will occur on the third Saturday of every month.

The first rally will feature KungFu BBQ, Freda’s Food Truck, Lilia’s Outside Cafe, Ma Duke’s Street Food, Cray Cray Cajun, Smokin’ Dews BBQ and Shakes, Empanadas & More, Tortilla, Chidos Tacos, Yummy Gyro, Cupzilla Korean BBQ, The Forking Pierogis, Cloudy Days Cotton Candy, and Waggin’ Wagon.

All Rallies occur as scheduled regardless of weather conditions. All ages are welcome, and the events are free to attend.

For more information, visit www.championcityfoodtruckrally.com/.

Bingo Night

Bingo night will be held on Saturday with doors opening at 6 p.m. and bingo starting at 7 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36 in Conover.

There will be 12 games and one speed round. The cost is $15 per person. Daubers will be available for purchase. Concessions will also be available.

For more information, call 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

Shake the hand of the farmer

A shake the hand of the farmer come-and-go open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Hemisphere Coffee Roaster, 275 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg.

Diego Chavarria and his family will be at the roastery and free tastings of the 22/23 crop of Café Diego Nicaragua Coffee will be available.

Mobile Mammography

The Mercy Health Mobile Mammography will be at Clark State College from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday in front of the TLC.

Individuals must be able to walk up four steps and stand unassisted for 15 minutes, it needs to be at least a year since your last mammogram, no doctor order is needed and no cost screenings are available for those who qualify.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-523-9332.

Seed Swap

A seed swap event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the St. Paris Public Library community room, 127 E. Main St.

Participants can bring their own seeds, plants and bulbs to share. Anything shared must be well-labeled and only 8-10 seeds are needed per envelope.

Registration is required by stopping at the front desk, calling 937-663-4349 or emailing ozimekjo@stparislibrary.com.