Champaign County Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday with 17 participants

Champaign County Restaurant Week is kicking off Sunday with 17 participating establishments featuring special dishes and discounts.
Sara Neer, executive director of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, said after a successful first attempt at restaurant week last year, they were excited to bring it back.
“We just wanted to give residents and visitors a reason to come to Champaign County and visit some of the locally owned restaurants, because we actually have a lot. I feel like people just aren’t really aware of everything we have to offer,” Neer said.
Each participating restaurant is either offering a special dish or discount through Saturday, March 18. Those that visit one of the local establishments will have the opportunity to be entered into a drawing for a prize basket featuring gift certificates from all 17 restaurants.
Neer said last year they asked customers to send in a photo of their receipt to be entered into the drawing. This year, guests will be able to scan a QR code at each participating restaurant to be entered.
Neer said she thinks people will be surprised at how good the food is in Champaign County. She noted that many of the participating restaurants source their products locally.
“We just wanted them to venture outside their comfort zone and try a new place,” she added.
Here is a list of restaurants participating:
Abuela’s Kitchen
Location: 23 Monument Square in Urbana
Details: The restaurant will feature Pabellón, their most popular and traditional dish, for $13 and loaded nachos for $10.
Hemisphere Coffee Roasters’ Tasting Room
Location: 275 Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg
Details: The coffee shop will feature $2 off any 1lb of coffee.
Little Birds Cafe
Location: 102 S. Springfield St. in St. Paris
Details: The cafe will have $5 lattes, frappes and frappuccinos.
Simple Coffee Co
Location: 1 S. Main St. in Mechanicsburg
Details: The coffee shop will offer 10 percent off.
Terre Haute Mall
Location: 5834 State Route 55 in Urbana
Details: The restaurant will feature “The Burger Bob Won’t Eat,” a 1/4lb. cheeseburger with pepperjack cheese, jalapenos, bacon and barbecue sauce, and “The Mushroom Swiss Burger,” a 1/4-lb burger topped with caramelized mushrooms and onions, gravy and swiss cheese. Both burgers feature locally-grown Dibert Farms Beef.
Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellar
Location: 710 W. Herr Road in Urbana
Details: Wine slushies are back! The vineyard and wine cellar will feature a green wine slushy and green wine in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
TeaBaggers Coffee Tea & Wine Cafe
Location: 127 N. Main St. in Urbana
Details: The cafe will offer $1 off their Ghost Pepper, Scorpion and Reaper Reubens.
The Depot Coffeehouse
Location: 644 Miami St. in Urbana
Details: Guests who buy their signature Italian Sandwich will receive $1 off any regular sized drink.
Urbana Brewing Co.
Location: 35 Monument Square in Urbana
Details: The brewery is offering $1 off their pretzels with beer cheese.
Peppercorn’s Diner
Location: 1010 Scioto St. in Urbana
Details: Guests can get 10 percent off their complete bill.
MIXX 165
Location: 165 W. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg
Details: The restaurant will feature a Filet Mignon and Homemade Crab Cake (Surf & Turf) with Remoulade Sauce, the MIXX Lobster Roll, as well as a Burger of the Month. The burger of the month is the “Sebastian Seabiscuit,” featuring a homemade crab cake, fresh 1/2lb burger, lettuce, tomato and Cajun remoulade on a brioche bun. The restaurant will also have spring cocktails for $5 each.
Mumfords Potato Chips & Deli
Location: 325 N. Main St. in Urbana
Details: The deli will feature the “Signature Steak Bomb,” featuring Choice Top Round Roast Beef, provolone cheese with mayo and banana peppers served on a sub bun and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onion. The sandwich will be served with a pickle spear and Mumfords Kettle cooked Potato Chips.
Cafe Paradiso
Location: 13 Monument Square in Urbana
Details: The cafe will feature a discount off an item. More details to be announced.
Wing Bar
Location: 1549 US 68 S. in Urbana.
Details: The bar will feature Chicken and Waffles and Seasoned Potatoes for $9.99, as well as a Wing Special for $1.25 per wing with no limit.
Mixin’s and Fixin’s Country Diner
Location: 18 W. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg
Details: The diner will feature their famous Broasted Chicken.
Studebaker’s Country Restaurant
Location: 4679 US 36 in Urbana
Details: The restaurant will feature Broasted Chicken and Chicken and Waffles.
Let’s Eat Cake
Location: 117 Scioto St. in Urbana
Details: The bakery will offer buy six cupcakes, get one free.
For more information about restaurant week, visit www.visitchampaignohio.com or the Visitors Bureau’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@visitchampaignohio).
