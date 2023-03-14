Want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day locally? Here are options.

Springfield

-The first Frosty’s at the Buckeye St. Patrick’s Day bash will begin the day at 8 a.m. and run all day. There is no cover charge. Frosty’s is located at 126 W. High St. Breakfast, lunch and Irish-themed dinner foods will be available. Music will include Dreamboats at 11 a.m.; Brothers Pennington, 2-5 p.m.; an acoustic set from singer/musician Tony Powell, 5-8 p.m. on the main floor; and Saving Pluto from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be Bloody Marys, mimosas, Irish drinks, beer and whiskey. Free non-alcoholic drinks will be available for designated drivers.

-Another longtime area tradition begins at 9 a.m. at O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200 N. Limestone St. Celtic music and dancers perform at 10. The menu will feature Irish foods including cabbage rolls and corned beef and cabbage along with drink and shot specials and green beer. Also performing will be Premonition at 2 p.m. and The Weekend Effect at 7. A bagpiper will play throughout the day. Cover charge is $10.

-Fratelli’s, 42 N. Fountain Ave., opens at 9 a.m. with breakfast sandwiches and other specials throughout the day; details were unavailable.

-Lacy’s Sports Stop, 1520 Mitchell Blvd., will have shot and drink specials and Guinness Beer on tap starting at 11 a.m. A Louisiana Grill food truck will be on site, and a DJ will play and have karaoke until closing.

-The third annual ShamROCK Ball will begin at 7 p.m. at COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., with 9 Volt at along with Bubba and the Electric Gumps.

-Bogey’s at Rocky Lakes Golf Course, 3950 Springfield Xenia Rd., will feature The Fleez and Hugely Brothers at 7 p.m.

-The Wagon Wheel, 1005 S. Burnett Rd., will have a live performance by Lowdown at 7 p.m. along with drink specials. Cover charge is $3.

-Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., offers Kill-Kenny Irish Red Ales and live Irish rock with Spot Fire at 8 p.m.

-The Ole Brick Tavern, 3475 Mechanicsburg Rd., festivities include live music from the bluegrass band Buttermilk Biscuit Boys at 8 p.m.

Enon

-Brandeberry Winery, 5118 W. Jackson Rd., will be open 3-9 p.m. for green wine and green Moscato wine slushies. From 5:30-8:30, Jonathan Hamilton will sing Celtic and classic songs, and the Freddie’s Franks and Burgers food truck will be set up.

Urbana

-Urbana Brewing Co., 35 Monument Square, will have its first St. Patrick’s Day festivities beginning at noon with specialty food, drinks and music.

Saturday

-St. Paddy’s Day 2 will continue the celebration at Mother Stewart’s with Dave Yarnell playing Celtic-inspired tunes, 3:30-6 p.m. followed by McGovern Irish Dance at 6:30 and The Dreamboats at 7:30. Mother’s will also host the year’s first Champion City Food Truck Rally, 5-9 p.m. Admission is free, and in keeping with the St. Patrick’s Day theme, Irish-themed dishes will be among the many offerings. Mother Stewart’s beer garden patio will be open for the crowd. For more information on the participating trucks, go to www.championcityfoodtruckrally.com.