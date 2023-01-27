Things to do this weekend: Music shows, art events and more

Library Programs

The Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, has several programs this weekend:

Preschool yoga story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. today for preschool aged children.

All ages LEGO build will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday for all ages. Come spend time building your own creation.

Jigsaw Puzzle Swap will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Bring in your gently used jigsaw puzzle and swap them for a “new” used puzzle.

PAC Performance

The Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and an acrobatic act in Troupe Vertigo Cirque Fairytales at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are between $50-80, with student tickets available for $17 each at the box office or by calling 937-328-3874.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., has several upcoming activities this weekend:

Soup & Break Tasting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, while supplies last.

Learn how to make your own stickers with a circuit will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday for teens and adults. Registration is required.

Sanctuary Series

The next Sanctuary Series with violin-piano duo Carlos Elias and Andrea Arese-Elias has been rescheduled due to weather for 3 p.m. on Sunday at High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St.

Carlos Elias, violin, and Andrea Arese-Elias, piano, will play works of the standard repertoire, as well as Latin American and tango music. Following the show there will be a reception to meet the artists.

The series is free, but donations are encouraged. The series runs monthly from Sept-May. For more information, call 937-322-2527 or visit www.highstreetunited.org.

Art Event

Come Find Art! – a free art day for kids and families will be held from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road.

This event sparks child-adult discussions about works throughout the museum. It’s a free family activity held one Sunday a month that includes time in Chakeres Interactive Galley and an artmaking kit to take home.