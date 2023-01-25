Acrobatic act Troupe Vertigo to perform with Springfield Symphony

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s next show will reach new heights – ones that will take it well above the stage of the Clark State Performing Arts Center’s Kuss Auditorium.
“Troupe Vertigo Cirque Fairytales” will bring in the acrobatic artists of Troupe Vertigo to complement the music of Prokofiev’s “Cinderella” and Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” that will keep the audience’s eyes and ears enthralled at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are on sale for the family-friendly performance.
“Music and movement combine to create something far more compelling than the individual parts,” said Peter Stafford Wilson, Springfield Symphony conductor and music director. “I have long been fascinated with the cirque style of acrobatic art. This group creates a fluid story, in this case, utilizing two of the greatest ballet scores in the repertoire.”
Los Angeles-based Troupe Vertigo will provide the circus aerial feats with seven artists creating a kinetic experience. It’s unique in that they’ll perform on the same stage as the symphony performers, opposed to a ballet that finds the musicians in the orchestra pit.
“It’s a new type of performance experience. It’s a lot for the audience to absorb as we marry these forms in a deeply complementary way,” said Aloysia Gavre, artistic director of Troupe Vertigo.
The audience will get different moods as “Cinderella” will find a playful, fun and silly side according to Gavre, including the step family engaged in things like learning juggling.
“Swan Lake” will have the cast swinging and twisting through hula hoops as the prince and swans battle a sorcerer and in a big ball scene.
Gavre said the audience will get an appreciation for the seven Troupe Vertigo performers, who get taxed physically throughout the 35-minute sets, hanging upside down for periods and having to change costumes. She hopes this experience may enhance a further interest.
“We want it to be a gateway for audiences to get into the beauty of symphonies and the exhilarating experience of the music,” Gavre said.
Other symphony numbers with the fairytale theme will include “Scheherazade – IV. Festival at Baghdad”, “Princess Mononoke – The Legend of Ashitaka” and “The Little Mermaid Orchestral Suite.”
“Ordinarily, I have the best seat in the house for a concert. But for this particular event, I have the worst as the action will take place behind me,” Wilson said. “This really will be a treat for the entire family.”
HOW TO GO
What: “Troupe Vertigo Cirque Fairytales”
Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
Admission: $50-80
More info: springfieldsym.org/troupe-vertigo-cirque-fairytales/
