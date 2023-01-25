Acrobatic act Troupe Vertigo to perform with Springfield Symphony

The audience will get different moods as “Cinderella” will find a playful, fun and silly side according to Gavre, including the step family engaged in things like learning juggling.

“Swan Lake” will have the cast swinging and twisting through hula hoops as the prince and swans battle a sorcerer and in a big ball scene.

Gavre said the audience will get an appreciation for the seven Troupe Vertigo performers, who get taxed physically throughout the 35-minute sets, hanging upside down for periods and having to change costumes. She hopes this experience may enhance a further interest.

“We want it to be a gateway for audiences to get into the beauty of symphonies and the exhilarating experience of the music,” Gavre said.

Other symphony numbers with the fairytale theme will include “Scheherazade – IV. Festival at Baghdad”, “Princess Mononoke – The Legend of Ashitaka” and “The Little Mermaid Orchestral Suite.”

“Ordinarily, I have the best seat in the house for a concert. But for this particular event, I have the worst as the action will take place behind me,” Wilson said. “This really will be a treat for the entire family.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Troupe Vertigo Cirque Fairytales”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28

Admission: $50-80

More info: springfieldsym.org/troupe-vertigo-cirque-fairytales/