Springfield Rotary awards 11 special education teachers with grants

News
By , Staff Writer
28 minutes ago

Eleven city and county special education teachers were chosen as recipients of the 2022-23 Grants-To-Teachers’ award, the Springfield Rotary Club announced.

The grants, which are awarded through the Springfield Rotary Services to People with Disabilities Program, total more than $4,600, and 99 local students with disabilities will be impacted by this project.

All 11 teachers who applied received grants. The teachers are from Greenon, Northeastern, Northwestern, Tecumseh and the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC).

The funds will be used during the current school year to enrich the students’ learning experience that their school or district can’t provide.

A total of 40 faculty of multi-disability, cross-categorial and intense resource elementary, middle and high school classrooms in Springfield City and county school districts were invited to apply for the program, with names provided by their school districts.

Through this annual Grants-to-Teachers’ project, the Springfield Rotary provides therapeutic horseback riding, life-skill learning opportunities, educational field trips, materials for enhanced math learning, supporting vocational training, and materials to support entrepreneurial learning and experience.

The faculty receiving grants include:

Jeana Baucant Koon, Springfield-Clark CTC

Krista Cahoon, Northwestern Elementary School

Stephanie Fourman, Kenton Ridge High School

Megan Garrison, Northwestern Jr./High School

Annika Lehman, New Carlisle Elementary School

Sara Neargarder, Rolling Hills Elementary School

Riley Nolan, Rolling Hills Elementary School

Beth Oder, Springfield-Clark CTC

Meredith O’Hara, Greenon Jr./High School

Amy Perkins, Northwestern Elementary School

Shonda Rittenhouse, Kenton Ridge High School

