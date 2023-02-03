Things to do this weekend: music events, classes and more

Ready, Set, Go Early Childhood Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign County Community Auditorium, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

This free event is for children ages birth to five and includes screenings, health resources, safety resources and activities. It’s held by the Champaign County Family & Children First Council/Early Childhood Collaborative Committee.

Father Daughter Dance

The Annual Father Daughter Royal Ball will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Champaign Family YMCA.

The event will include a complimentary portrait for each couple. Presale tickets can be purchased at the YMCA Welcome Center for $15 for members and $2 for an additional daughter, and $25 for non members and $5 for an additional daughter. Tickets at the door on the day of the event are $20 for members and $5 for an additional daughter, and $35 for non members and $5 for an additional daughter.

Country Night

The Wagon Wheel bar, 1005 S. Burnett Road, will host a 90s Country Night at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free to get in and offers music, drinks, dancing, specials and a 50/50 drawing.

Childbirth Education and Unit Tour

Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center will host a childbirth education and unit tour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

This class will help mom and support person better understand the labor process, how to cope with labor pains and various feelings of nervousness or fear, and review what to expect during labor and some of the unexpected events that can occur.

All class supplies will be provided free of charge. The tour will include a walk through the birthing center covering the Labor and Delivery rooms, Postpartum rooms, and Special Care Nursery.

Theatre Auditions

Springfield Civic Theatre will hold auditions for the comedy “Southern Hospitality” at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the Heritage Center. Roles are available for five men and eight women. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

“Southern Hospitality” is a sequel to last season’s “Dearly Beloved.” The Futrelle sisters return to try to save their hometown from extinction by bringing in a salsa factory, while staging a pet costume parade, beauty pageant, craft show and battle re-enactment. The play will be staged April 20-22 in the John Legend Theater. For more information, contact the director, Kathleen Day, kadaysg8@gmail.com.

Blood Drives

The Bethel Community Church community blood drive will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 12 to 6 p.m. on Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St. in Urbana.

All who give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Those who donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.