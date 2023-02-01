Black History Month events planned in Clark County

The library will also have a book display throughout February of African-American authors and an interactive display through Feb. 10 in the main entrance of the rotunda.

The month’s Clark State events include:

Feb. 9: Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz Lincoln Center Orchestra, hosted by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Marsalis Wynton, a Pulitzer Prize and Grammy recipient, will connect with youth during this education program. This concert is already at capacity by working with schools to invite students.

Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Allyship in Action (in-person) in the Brinkman Education Center. This is a comprehensive educational program to serve and support the LGBTQA+ community by identifying resources that provide a network of support for the emotional, psychological, social and physical well-being of LGBTQA+ communities. To register online visit https://bit.ly/3XRYTUm.

Feb. 25, 7 p.m.: Naturally 7 (in-person), presented by Springfield Arts Council, at the PAC. The a cappella group of singers coined the phrase "vocal play," as they transform their voices into human instruments to produce music of any genre. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3Jc8t0k.

For more information, contact the diversity committee co-chairs: Parker at 937-328-6106 or parkert@clarkstate.edu or Roseann Terbay at 937-328-6501 or terbayr@clarkstate.edu.

Wittenberg University

The university will offer events to celebrate diversity and Black History Month.

Feb. 14, 2:30 p.m.: Elena Dahl, associate professor of art, will host a screening of the film “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton and Springfield” at Kissell Auditorium in Koch Hall.

Elena Dahl, associate professor of art, will host a screening of the film “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton and Springfield” at Kissell Auditorium in Koch Hall. Feb. 21, 2:30 p.m.: Julius Bailey, professor of philosophy, will host a talk on “The Black Church and The Civil Rights Movement” with Chad White in room 316 of Hollenbeck Hall.

Julius Bailey, professor of philosophy, will host a talk on “The Black Church and The Civil Rights Movement” with Chad White in room 316 of Hollenbeck Hall. Feb. 23, 2:30 p.m.: Bailey will present “(LWB) Loving While Black: The Radical Politic of Soul” in room 316 of Hollenbeck Hall.

To view the list of events, visit the website at www.wittenberg.edu/student-life/diversity/activities-programs.

Other events

Feb. 19, 3:30 p.m.: Dance, Stomp, Shake at Clark State’s PAC. This dance competition event is geared specifically, but not exclusively, toward Black youth and families to celebrate the diversity of creative excellence and expression. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/4080KGJ.

If your organization is offering local Black History Month events, please email the information to sns-local@coxinc.com.