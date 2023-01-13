Things to do this weekend: Library events, performances and more

Healing Through Art & Poetry will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday for adults in the Gaier Room. The presenter in this free session will explore the healing beauty of both of these art forms. This session will be: Poetry to Prayer: Write it out to forgive oneself and others.

Read This! Book Club will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday for adults in the Gaier Room. This month’s selection: Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte. This club meets the third Monday of each month.

Adults Who Read YA Book Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday for adults in Meeting Room No. 4. Meet with fellow readers and share your favorite young adult novels.

Blood Drives

The Springfield Family YMCA community blood drive will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at 300 S. Limestone St.

The Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union community blood drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday at 1101 North Main St., Urbana.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Give Blood, Give Love” long-sleeve, hoodie t-shirt

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Blood donation requirements: Provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Yarn Club

Yarn Club will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. today at the National Trail Parks and Recreation District, 1301 Mitchell Blvd.

This is a social group for people of all skill levels to work on current projects. No instruction will be provided, but people can share their crafting secrets.

The event is free but tickets can be “purchased” at https://ntprd.org/yarn-club/.

Breastfeeding Class

A breastfeeding class will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Mercy Health — Springfield Regional Medical Center.

This class is designed to support your breastfeeding beginnings. You’ll receive helpful information and instruction such as milk expression, baby position, and proper latch. Support persons are welcome to join.

To register or for more information, email SRMC-Childbirth-Education-Classes@mercy.com.

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave.

The speaker will be New Carlisle resident Daniel Meckstroth, a rail historian and trained presenter. He will present a brief history of railroads in Springfield and Ohio, providing a history of the four railroads serving Springfield, Detroit, Toledo, and Ironton (Ohio Southern), New York Central, Pennsylvania, and Erie (Dayton branch).

He also will have pictures of stations and interchange towers in Clark County. A regular train travelling through Springfield was the “Ohio State Limited” and he will have pictures of that train. All guests are welcome.

Art Chat

Art Chat will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road.

The event will introduce artist engagement at the museum with the goal to strengthen and grow artistic communities through building relationships, sharing successes, and providing educational experiences.

Attendees can bring their art and get feedback on current project or ideas. No registration is required. For questions, email kelley@springfieldart.net.

Clark PAC Performances

The Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC), 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host Electrify Your Symphony: The Breakout Tour at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Winnie the Pooh at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://pac.clarkstate.edu or by calling the Ticket Office at 937-328-3874.

Urbana Library Event

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host a family movie matinee for Clifford the Big Red Dog at 1 p.m. on Monday at both locations. Registration is required.

Dinner Drive-Thru

Covenant United Methodist Church will host a Dinner Box drive thru from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. All are welcome. Dinners will be provided for the total occupants in the vehicle.