2 Clark-Shawnee teams advance in tech competition

Twenty Clark-Shawnee High School teams competed for a spot in a regional technology and entrepreneurship competition where two of the teams advanced to regionals.
The 20 teams represented four different Clark-Shawnee courses including Academic Success, Principles of Engineering: Computer, Applied Chemistry and Engineering Design taught by Elizabeth Nelson, Jeff Collins, Bob Delong and Rosie Matthies, respectively.
The top two teams will advance to the Regional FlexFactor Competition on April 21 at Sinclair Community College.
The first-place team was Noah Belcher, Tyler Wells, Dorian Green and Elle Wissel for their project Speeding Prevention Electronic Device (S.P.E.D.). This product is an after-market sensor and app that can be installed in vehicles to send speed limit recommendations to the driver based on current road and weather conditions, while also providing real-time information and updates to parents or guardians.
The second-place team was Billy Zanish, Nikoli Beers, Myranda Warziak and Haylinn Salyers for their project Wildlife Detection System. This product will detect vehicular collisions with wildlife with a sensor that can be installed on a vehicle and will alert both the driver and the animal of the potential collision while on the road.
During the 2021-22 school year, Clark-Shawnee sent four student teams to present at the regional competition, where two placed in the top three.
The project and competition requires students to identify a problem to solve, research it and then find a solution. They must then build a business model and marketing plan to support that product and then pitch it to a panel of judges.
The judges included Jacob Babb, Structural Engineer; Trish Burke-Williams, Sinclair Community College; Dr. Chris Crouse, Air Force Research Laboratory; Dennis Delong, Owens-Corning; Amy Donahoe, Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development; Becky Humphries, ODOT, Civil Engineer; Nick Morris, FlexFactor; Rob Rue, Littleton & Rue, Springfield Assistant Mayor; Dr. Laura Thompson, Family Physician; Kaitlyn Tyler, Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Talent Coordinator; and Brian Yontz, Wittenberg University, Education Professor.
The FlexFactor program, by NextFlex, is a collaborative STEM and entrepreneurship program that encourages students to develop critical thinking, creative reasoning and problem-solving skills, and is a curriculum designed for high school teachers to integrate into their classrooms.
