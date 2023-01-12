2 Clark-Shawnee teams advance in tech competition

During the 2021-22 school year, Clark-Shawnee sent four student teams to present at the regional competition, where two placed in the top three.

The project and competition requires students to identify a problem to solve, research it and then find a solution. They must then build a business model and marketing plan to support that product and then pitch it to a panel of judges.

The judges included Jacob Babb, Structural Engineer; Trish Burke-Williams, Sinclair Community College; Dr. Chris Crouse, Air Force Research Laboratory; Dennis Delong, Owens-Corning; Amy Donahoe, Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development; Becky Humphries, ODOT, Civil Engineer; Nick Morris, FlexFactor; Rob Rue, Littleton & Rue, Springfield Assistant Mayor; Dr. Laura Thompson, Family Physician; Kaitlyn Tyler, Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Talent Coordinator; and Brian Yontz, Wittenberg University, Education Professor.

The FlexFactor program, by NextFlex, is a collaborative STEM and entrepreneurship program that encourages students to develop critical thinking, creative reasoning and problem-solving skills, and is a curriculum designed for high school teachers to integrate into their classrooms.