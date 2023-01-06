Things to do this weekend: library events, lifelong learning class

Healing Through Art & Poetry will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday for adults in the Gaier Room. The presenter will explore the healing beauty of both of these art forms. This session will focus on journaling to decrease stress and lighten your load.

LEGO Club will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday for school-age children at the Houston branch.

Intermediate Dulcimer Lessons will be held starting at 1 p.m. on Monday for adults in meetings rooms 1 and 2. The first in a 6-week schedule of free lessons (not for beginners). A dulcimer will be provided, or you may bring your own. Registration required by emailing email swebb@ccplohio.org.

Teen Advisory Board will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday for ages 13-18 in the Lenski Program Room.

Between the Covers Book Club will be held at 6:30 on Monday at the Enon branch in the meeting room. This month’s selection is The Santa Suit by Mary Kay Andrews. Contact the branch for more information on how to sign up.

Lifelong Leaning Class

United Senior Services will host the Springfield Area Institute for Lifelong Learning (SAILL) designed to encourage older adults to continue learning new skills.

The winter term will begin Monday. Those interested can visit USS to enroll, renew a membership, and register for one of the many lifelong learning classes offered this term, including: resin casting, quilting, sewing, soap making, art appreciation, stained glass, local author spotlights, technology, Pilates and health and wellness topics.

For more information, contact Cindy Lockwood, SAILL Coordinator at clockwood@unitedseniorservices.org or 937-323-4948, ext. 140.

Urbana Library Activities

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., has several upcoming activities this week:

The kids winter reading program will run through Feb. 28. Stop by the library to pick up a reading tracker or log into Beanstack. Once completed, bring it back into the library. You can complete as many as you’d like. Random winners will be drawn at the completion of the program, and everyone who completes the program will receive a free book and goody bag.

Dogtor Visit will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the North Lewisburg branch.

Barks & Books will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday.