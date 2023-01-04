springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield schools to host substitute job fair

By , Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

The Springfield City School District will host a substitute job fair next week.

The drop-in style job fair is open to the public. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Clark Preschool, 1500 W. Jefferson St.

The district is hiring for substitute teachers, class aides, bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and kitchen aides.

The starting pay rate for substitute teachers is $120 to $194 a day, with other substitute positions starting at $13 to $17 an hour. The district also offers flexible schedules and on-the-job training for many positions.

Interested people can arrive between the two-hour time frame and should be prepared to be interviewed on site.

For questions about the job fair or open positions, call the human resources department at 937-505-2827.

